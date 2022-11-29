Game 22: Boston Bruins Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (18-3-0, 36 pts) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (13-7-1, 27 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, BSSUN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Just over a week after Patrice Bergeron notched his 1,000th point on Brad Marchand’s eventual game-winner in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins will welcome their Atlantic Division rivals to TD Garden for the first time this season.

The Bruins come into this game after once again avoiding their first losing streak of the season with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes this past Friday. The Lightning will be playing the tail end of a back-to-back after beating the Sabres in a 6-5 overtime win in Buffalo last night.

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort will return to the lineup tonight and be paired up with his usual partner this season, Connor Clifton. That will put early Norris Trophy candidate Hampus Lindholm on the left side of the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk on the left side of the second pairing with Brandon Carlo on the right. Following practice on Monday Montgomery discussed the luxury he has of utilizing so many different pairings game to game, period to period if need be.

“To the eye, 25 and 48, Grizzy and Brando, have played really well together and analytics support that,” the Bruins bench boss said. “And then everybody seems to agree that Clifton and Forbort play well together, but again I feel like I can move any of the right D to play with any of the left D and we don’t miss a beat. So again, it’s a luxury and that’s why I was saying, usually it’s opponent based.”

-Amazingly, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will be in the lineup tonight and could even start – Montgomery wouldn’t name Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman as a starter Tuesday morning – after leaving in the third period of the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes this past Friday.

Linus Ullmark goes down with an injury, Jeremy Swayman enters the game. pic.twitter.com/VTcLx585s0 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) November 25, 2022

-The Bruins will also get forward Trent Frederic back tonight after did not play on Friday. Frederic left in the second period of the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Lightning last week.

-With a goal (overtime winner), and an assist on Friday, David Pastrnak will carry a nine-game point streak into tonight with six goals and seven assists over that span.

Tampa Bay Lightning Notes

-Tampa Bay Lighting defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is off to the best start of his career with four goals and 14 assists in 18 games. Sergachev led the Lightning in points against the Boston Bruins last season with four assists in four games and has three multi-point games over his last five games against the Bruins.

-At age 32 and in his 15th season, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is having another brilliant season. Stamkos comes into tonight’s tilt with the Bruins leading the team in goals with 12 lamplighters and 26 points.

-Andrei Vasilevskiy will get another stab at the Bruins after allowing five goals on 29 shots on Nov. 21. He’s 8-6-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage.

Bettor’s View

Money Line: Bruins -170; Lightning +145

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), +1.5 (-170)

Over/Under: 6

Regulation Line: Bruins -110, Lightning +220, Draw +340

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Tampa Bay Lightning Lineup:

Forwards

Brandon Hagel – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos – Nick Paul – Alex Killorn

Cal Foote – Vladislov Namesnikov – Corey Perry

Cole Koepke – Ross Colton – Pat Maroon

Defense

Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Nicklaus Perbix

Ian Cole – Zach Bogosian

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott