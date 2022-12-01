Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Depth; Maroon-Edwards; Kane Trade Inevitable?

3 hours ago

The Boston Bruins will likely still be busy on the NHL trade market before the March 3 deadline, but they already have plenty of depth up front.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Is the 2022-23 Boston Bruins forward group the deepest one since the 2013-14 President’s Trophy winners? Taylor Hall‘s two-goal outing in a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday was another example of this current team’s depth up front.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon decided to take the high road on off the cuff comments by NESN Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards about his weight, and donate to a mental health charity.

Two weeks ago, it was reported here at Boston Hockey Now that an NHL executive believed the Boston Bruins could be a major NHL trade suitor for Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. Well, not only does longtime Blackhawks beat reporter Mark Lazerus agree, but he also is certain now that a Kane trade before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is inevitable.

NYI: Just as the New York Islanders were starting to find their stride, the injury bug is biting them again and their depth options are limited thanks to their salary cap issues.

PGH: Our best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health go out to Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang who suffered another stroke on Monday and is out indefinitely.

PHI: Our man Sam Carchidi at Philly Hockey Now must be having a ball covering the quote machine John Tortorella this season eh?

WSH: Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continued his road towards more milestones with two goals Wednesday and fellow Caps winger Anthony Mantha is finding his game.

DET: Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi is still trying to find his game as the calendar turns to December.

DAL: It’s been a November to remember for Dallas Stars sniper Jason Robertson.

COL: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is finally skating again after offseason knee surgery.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights got traded minor league defenseman Zack Hayes to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations. Could they be making a deal on the NHL Trade market soon?

LAK: After a 9-8 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Kings sent goalie Cal Petersen to the AHL.

SJS: Between now and the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, the San Jose Sharks are likely going to be one of the busiest teams on the NHL trade market. So who could be dealt by the Sharks?

MTL: Do the Montreal Canadiens still have a chance at winning the NHL Draft Lottery again?

CGY: Calgary Flames fans really nailed it with their treatment of former Flames and current Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk in his return to Calgary Tuesday.

 

 

 

