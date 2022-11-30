Bruins Daily: Bruins Protect House; Edwards’ Diet Advice For Maroon

The Boston Bruins protected the house for a 13th straight time this season.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The home-cooking continued for the Boston Bruins as they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 and won their 13th straight game at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Taylor Hall (two goals), and Jeremy Swayman (27 saves), were the heroes in the latest win at home.

NESN Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards makes no qualms about being a homer nor does he ever bite his tongue. Sometimes though, it would behoove Jack to have a bleeding tongue. In the humble opinion of this puck scribe, Tuesday night was one of those times. Edwards chirped the weight of Lightning winger Pat Maroon not once, not twice, but three times.

The blue line for the Boston Bruins got a big boost Tuesday as defenseman Derek Forbort returned from a broken finger.

Today marks 19 years since the Boston Bruins made easily one of the Top 5 worse trades in NHL history dealing Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Sylvester Stallone wasn’t in the house but it was Fight Night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders squared off in the rematch of a rough game last week.

Johnston and MacEwen go at it: pic.twitter.com/XDKsqCkvJN — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 30, 2022

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers snapped a ten-game winless streak with 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

PGH: As far as the Pittsburgh Penguins are concerned, they got porked by the refs in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

FLA: The Calgary Flames welcomed former teammate Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers back to The Saddledome by thumping them 6-2.

DET: Alex Nedeljkovic will get the nod for the Detroit Red Wings against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

DAL: The Dallas Stars signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year extension worth $67.6 million. Hintz will carry an AAV of $8.45 million. The contract will go through the 2030-31 season.

Canada Hockey Now