Bruins Daily: Bruins Trade Coming? Tkachuk Returns To Calgary
Will the Boston Bruins make a salary cap relief trade today before activating defenseman Derek Forbort?
That Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is expected to be activated off of long-term injury reserve today so he can join the Bruins for their game with the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.
In order to stay salary cap compliant when they do activate Forbort, the Boston Bruins waived defenseman Anton Stralman on Monday. However, even if Stralman clears today, the Bruins are still going to be up against the cap with hardly any wiggle room. That’s why, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is busy working the NHL trade wire to gain some cap space.
Sweeney does not have to make a trade and most likely won’t unless it makes sense
Yes he does. It’s about cap space not a player. Unless you have some magic way of allowing them to be cap compliant while over the cap?
Jimmy
A twitter post from puckpedia says. They have enough room to allow Forbert. With Stralman on waivers? So Sweeney would like to trade but does not have to at this time
Never said he has to today but he will soon and that’s why he’s trying hard to
PuckPedia
@PuckPedia
If Stralman is claimed or is cleared/sent down, #NHLBruins would have just enough cap space created in order to activate Forbort and exit LTIR for the first time this year.
Can’t spend a whole season on just enough bud.
Technically he could. But in perfect would he move s a D and Smith
If you can improve the team now’s is the time to do it.