Bruins Daily: Bruins Trade Coming? Tkachuk Returns To Calgary

Will the Boston Bruins make a salary cap relief trade today before activating defenseman Derek Forbort?

That Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is expected to be activated off of long-term injury reserve today so he can join the Bruins for their game with the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

In order to stay salary cap compliant when they do activate Forbort, the Boston Bruins waived defenseman Anton Stralman on Monday. However, even if Stralman clears today, the Bruins are still going to be up against the cap with hardly any wiggle room. That’s why, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is busy working the NHL trade wire to gain some cap space.

NYI: Scott Mayfield and Alexander Romanov have formed quite the defensive duo for the New York Islanders.

PGH: Teddy Blueger has become an important component on the penalty kill for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PHI: Former Boston College star and current Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson is closing in on a return.

FLA: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will return to Calgary for the first time since the Flames traded him over the summer. How will the Flames fans welcome him back?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are still improving despite being one of the streakiest teams in the NHL.

DAL: Jason Robertson extended his point-streak to 16 games and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night.

COL: Our man in Denver, Adrian Dater, is wondering if Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk can become the next Valeri Nichushkin? Based on his track record, I wouldn’t hold your breath Adrian.

VGK: Paul Cotter had the fedora luck in a 3-2 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: The injury bug is hitting the San Jose Sharks big time.

