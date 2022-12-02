Bruins Daily: Bruins Ceiling Still High; Pastrnak Update

The Boston Bruins are rolling but they’re not even close to what they’re capable of yet.

The Bruins also haven’t reached their ceiling in the David Pastrnak contract extension talks yet.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

While he didn’t say there has been any progress, the fact that J.P. Barry, the agent for David Pastrnak, said that contract extension talks with Boston Bruins general manager are still constant has to be taken as a good sign for Pastrnak extending to stay in Boston.

The Boston Bruins aren’t dancing on the ceiling yet despite their historic 19-3-0 start to the 2022-23 regular season. As head coach Jim Montgomery pointed out recently, that’s because that ceiling is still quite high.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello was in Bill Belichick form again when giving injury updates to the media on Thursday.

PGH: Thoughts of Kris Letang were on the collective mind of the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher sounded a bit like Kari Lake saying the Stanley Cup Playoffs are still a realistic goal for his team Thursday.

WSH: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie hadn’t been back from injury long and already was showing the impact he can have Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Tyler Bertuzzi on injured reserve again.

COL: The next opponent for the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche, improved to 1-1 on their four-game road trip with a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights, who the Boston Bruins play after they host the Avalanche, lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens will likely be busy on the NHL trade market before the Dec. 18 NHL roster freeze goes into effect. NHL

The Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent forward Alex Formenton failed to agree on a new contract before the RFA deadline on Thursday. Formenton cannot play in the NHL this season now.