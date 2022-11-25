Bruins And Penguins Unveil 2023 Winter Classic Jerseys

The 2023 Winter Classic jerseys for the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins were revealed Friday.

Per the Bruins in a press release:

The Bruins’ NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins looks through the years. The big bold gold stripes on a black base make this sweater unmistakably Boston. There are touches of Vintage White, a light beige color meant to evoke aged textile as if this garment was found in a trunk deep in the back of an old skate shop, in the embellishments.

The BOSTON wordmark is a custom typeface created by adidas and inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The arched form of the wordmark is a subtle classic varsity reference and nod to New England amateur hockey. The Boston bear logo is best known as the Bruins’ secondary logo and uniform shoulder patch beginning in 1976 and worn through the early 1990s. The bear is recolored and paired with the BOSTON arching wordmark to create a complete city name and mascot creative lock-up.

The front crest, player name and number embellishments are constructed in vintage felt with decorative top stitch. Adidas added extra repair stitch details to these embellishments for the first time in NHL history.

The Boston Bruins Winter Classic jersey will be available for preorder at bostonproshop.com beginning immediately, with shipping dates beginning December 1. Winter Classic merchandise is already on sale online at bostonproshop.com and in-store. Fans can shop the jersey in-store at the ProShop, powered by ’47, beginning December 1 at 84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114.

Unmistakably Boston. The #NHLBruins 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic jersey is here! Full details ➡️ https://t.co/Arv14oa18k pic.twitter.com/DEFgWJYoJx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2022

The 2023 Winter Classic will be played January 2 at Fenway Park. That will be the second Winter Classic that the Bruins have hosted at Fenway Park (the first was in 2010), and the third overall, with the other one taking place at Gillette Stadium in 2016. The Boston Bruins also played the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Generation X fans and before will likely immediately reckon back to the hey-day of Boston Bruins legendary player and head coach Terry O’Reilly in the late seventies and into the early eighties, and then into the prime years of hall of famers Ray Bourque and current Boston Bruins team President Cam Neely. Per a team source, Neely, as he has with the Bruins’ alternate and special event jerseys like this, played a major role in this Bruins bear logo becoming front and center for the 2023 Winter Classic.