Bruins Go With O’Reilly And Neely/Bourque Era Bear For Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins 2023 Winter Classic event logo will pay homage to the Ray Bourque/Cam Neely/Terry O’Reilly era of Bruins hockey.

Just prior to their game with the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the NHL and the Bruins unveiled the logo. It will be the Boston Bruins’ secondary logo and uniform shoulder patch beginning in 1976 and worn through the early 1990s and on the Bruins’ reverse retro jerseys for the 2021 season and featured at the Lake Tahoe game in February of that season.The Bear (known to generation X and Z Bruins fans as the ‘Meth Bear’), will also be recolored and paired with the arching word-mark spelling BOSTON over it.

Generation X fans and before will likely immediately reckon back to the hey-day of Boston Bruins legendary player and head coach Terry O’Reilly in the late seventies and into the early eighties, and then into the prime years of hall of famers Ray Bourque and current Boston Bruins team President Cam Neely. Per a team source, Neely, as he has with the Bruins’ alternate and special event jerseys like this, played a major role in this Bruins bear logo becoming front and center for the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off in the 2023 Winter Classic on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. This will be the second Winter Classic that the Bruins will host in the historic home ballpark for the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins also hosted the 2016 Winter Classic at the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium. They also played a road game in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

This is the second new alternate jersey the Bruins have unveiled in less than two weeks. On Oct. 20, the Bruins released their 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys that brought back another version of Bruins bear logos. The new reverse retro jerseys for the Boston Bruins pay homage to the alternate jerseys that the team wore when they ushered in the Fleet Center, now TD Garden era in team history. From 1995-2006, the Bruins’ alternate jerseys had a not-so-great looking gold base with a bear that many felt resembled the famous Disney character ‘Winnie The Pooh’. The 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys have that same crest but instead of a gold base, they’re white.