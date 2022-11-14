Bruins Daily: No Place Like Home; Miller Contract; Reilly Trade Rumors

There’s been no place like home for the Boston Bruins this year, but defenseman Mike Reilly may not call it home again as he remains a constant in NHL trade chatter.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

The Boston Bruins are 9-0-0 at TD Garden off to their best home start ever and are now tied for the third-best start on home ice in NHL history. The latest victim at the Garden was the Vancouver Canucks, whom the Bruins took care of in a 5-2 win on Sunday night.

It’s not often you can achieve a franchise first when you’re nearly 100 years old, but here the @NHLBruins are with a 9-0-0 record on home ice.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jL9lClnyFG pic.twitter.com/IlDffsqwiH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2022

Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer has endeared himself to the TD Garden faithful with his tenacious play and his willingness to drop the gloves. That’s exactly what he brought on the ice on Sunday.

Could one of Mike Reilly‘s former teams reacquire him on the NHL trade market and help alleviate the impending cap doom for the Boston Bruins?

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Boston Bruins will indeed keep controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller under an AHL contract and buy him out after this season. Per Brooks:

‘Miller will be paid for the remainder of the season on his AHL rate of $82,500. Following the season, the Bruins can buy him out of the remaining two years of the contract at one-third of the $775,000 per at his NHL pay scale. That would equate to a buyout sum of $516,615 … plus the total in guaranteed bonuses that amounts to $285,000.’

NYI: New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert had been much more patient than Barry Trotz was with Islanders and former Boston College star forward Oliver Wahlstrom this season.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker admitted that he lost his passion for the game of hockey last season, but thankfully is in a much better place mentally this season.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers had a surprisingly nice little run to start the season, but lately they’ve been as bad, if not worse, than many expected.

WSH: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller didn’t hold back when discussing his team’s lackluster start in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

FLA: Former Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo will be officially enshrined into the hockey hall of fame tonight in Toronto.

DAL: In just his second NHL game Sunday, Dallas Stars forward Matej Blumel scored his first NHL goal in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.

COL: Could the Colorado Avalanche become NHL trade suitors for Jonathan Toews and/or Ryan O’Reilly?

VGK: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy just led the Vegas Golden Knights on their second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings are switching things up on the powerplay.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks pulled off a dramatic comeback for a 3-2 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.

