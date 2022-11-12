Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Daily: Beat ALS! Hall Of Fame Weekend; Cliffy Hockey’s Back!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are the beasts of the east for the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The blue line for the Boston Bruins, surprisingly already one of the best in the NHL despite no Charlie McAvoy for the first 13 games, got even better Thursday as the former Boston University star defenseman returned to the lineup and scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

One of the reasons that the blue line has been a strength for the Boston Bruins thus far is Connor Clifton. Clifton, who this puck scribe can confirm was on the NHL trade block this past offseason, has arguably been playing like a top 3 defenseman this season. This would be my Top 3:

  1. Hampus Lindholm
  2. Connor Clifton
  3. Derek Forbort

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal has not lit the lamp yet this season. Is it starting to weigh on him?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins stole the stage from the host team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at the Hockey Hall of Fame game Friday night.

PHI: Former Philadelphia Flyer captain and current Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux will play in his first game at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday since being traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

WSH: Sonny Milano may have just endeared himself to Washington Capitals fans as he scored a beauty of the box against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night.

FLA: The Florida Panthers placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers Friday in order to activate star defenseman Aaron Ekblad off long-term injured reserve.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are headed for what used to be known as the California Triangle.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm had abductor surgery last week and was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve.

VGK: Honestly, good for Jack Eichel! Eichel made sure Buffalo Sabres fans regretted the way they treated him leading into and after his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hey Sabres fans! Newsflash, your anger should be pointed towards the Sabres ownership, not Eichel.

SJS: So far this season, the San Jose Sharks have soiled their collective pants late in games.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Is it the perfect time for the Montreal Canadiens to move winger Josh Anderson on the NHL Trade market?

CGY: Does my man in Cow Town, Steve Macfarlane have three reasons the seven-game losing streak for the Calgary Flames will end next game?

NHL

As they have done every year – with the exception of the COVID year in 2020 – for the Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions Weekend, the who’s who of the hockey world gather in Toronto. Congrats to all the inductees!

I can tell you right now, that I am talking to boots on the ground there and by the end of this weekend, and the induction ceremonies on Monday night, someone could very well pay the price for the Mitchell Miller fiasco for the Boston Bruins. 

Finally, as I said in this tweet. Fuck ALS! I’m so tired of losing so many wonderful human beings to this brutal disease!

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

