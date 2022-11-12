Bruins Daily: Beat ALS! Hall Of Fame Weekend; Cliffy Hockey’s Back!

The Boston Bruins are the beasts of the east for the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The blue line for the Boston Bruins, surprisingly already one of the best in the NHL despite no Charlie McAvoy for the first 13 games, got even better Thursday as the former Boston University star defenseman returned to the lineup and scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

One of the reasons that the blue line has been a strength for the Boston Bruins thus far is Connor Clifton. Clifton, who this puck scribe can confirm was on the NHL trade block this past offseason, has arguably been playing like a top 3 defenseman this season. This would be my Top 3:

Hampus Lindholm Connor Clifton Derek Forbort

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal has not lit the lamp yet this season. Is it starting to weigh on him?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins stole the stage from the host team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at the Hockey Hall of Fame game Friday night.

PHI: Former Philadelphia Flyer captain and current Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux will play in his first game at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday since being traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

WSH: Sonny Milano may have just endeared himself to Washington Capitals fans as he scored a beauty of the box against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night.

FLA: The Florida Panthers placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers Friday in order to activate star defenseman Aaron Ekblad off long-term injured reserve.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are headed for what used to be known as the California Triangle.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm had abductor surgery last week and was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve.

VGK: Honestly, good for Jack Eichel! Eichel made sure Buffalo Sabres fans regretted the way they treated him leading into and after his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hey Sabres fans! Newsflash, your anger should be pointed towards the Sabres ownership, not Eichel.

SJS: So far this season, the San Jose Sharks have soiled their collective pants late in games.

Canada Hockey Now