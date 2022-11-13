Greer Electrifies Boston Bruins Crowd With Nasty Bout

While the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks certainly no longer have the kind of strong antipathy for each other that they did 10 years ago in the wake of a nasty Stanley Cup Final, it’s reassuring to see that they still don’t like each other all that much. What could have been a sleepy Sunday night non-conference game was livened up when AJ Greer followed up a massive mid-ice hit with a big-time bout against Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Greer hammered Podkolzin with a number of right-handed punches before dropping him bloodied to the ice, and then the Boston Bruins forward responded with his arms raised to the raucous TD Garden fans letting him hear it as he skated to the penalty box.

AJ Greer drops the gloves with Vasily Podkolzin and Podkolzin heads down the tunnel for some serious repairs my goodness pic.twitter.com/U1FcsFjIIk — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 13, 2022

There was a slight delay before the puck was dropped as the ice workers cleaned the blood from the ice, and Podkolzin immediately went to the Vancouver Canucks dressing room for repairs following the spirited bout.

That wasn’t the only fisticuffs either as Tomas Nosek jumped Vancouver defenseman Derek Borroughs after he dropped a shoulder on David Pastrnak as he carried the puck past the offensive blue line. Nosek was whistled for fighting and instigating as a result and that penalty opened the door for the Canucks to score their first goal of the game. The bout standing up for No. 88 was Nosek’s first fighting major in an NHL career that’s spanned over 300 NHL games to this point.