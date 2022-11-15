Bruins Daily: Bruins Players Classiest In NHL? Hall Of Fame Highlights

The Boston Bruins players continue to be men with conviction, purpose and class on and off the ice.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In another example of Patrice Bergeron being one of the classiest players to ever play in the NHL, the Boston Bruins captain made sure his former teammate’s son, Tage Thompson and his family were doing better after Thompson’s wife battled cancer.

The silence from Bruins ownership on the Mitchell Miller fiasco continues to be deafening and we’re still awaiting a decision on any disciplinary action by team President Cam Neely over a week after he promised a decision and/or update. Meanwhile, Boston Bruins players continue to show they’re not as tone deaf as those above them and back up their talk of inclusion and social diversity in hockey. A.J. Greer was the latest player to squash the ignorance that sadly still permeates through the hockey world.

Comical scene after the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden Monday night. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak did a post-game interview with himself!

David Pastrnak interviewing himself after a great performance for the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/IXQNIpoM2E — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 15, 2022

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders got a much-needed and gritty win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brock McGinn has a pretty simple formula for scoring.

PHI: Congrats to two Philadelphia Flyers legends in hockey media, Al Morganti and Bill Clement, who were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this past weekend!

WSH: The Washington Capitals are starting to be in more than just a funk. So what next?

FLA: Sam Bennett is starting to get hot at just the right time for the Florida Panthers.

DET: Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson is starting to feel better after missing the last three games with an illness.

DAL: Is Dallas Stars winger Joe Pavelski simply a freak of nature?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche lost a game they were supposed to win with a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights nailed it with their Reverse Retro jersey promo tweet in advance of the jerseys being released in the team store on Monday.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings saw their four-game win streak snapped on Monday night in a 6-5 loss to the Flames.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson penned a heartfelt letter to his former teammate and friend, Daniel Alfredsson ahead of the Ottawa Senators legend being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this past weekend.

