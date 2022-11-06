Bruins Daily: Bruins Lose More Than Game Saturday; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night but more importantly, in the 31 hours leading into that game, they lost the respect of the NHL and plenty of fans for signing convicted racist and bully Mitchell Miller.

That and NHL news from our National Hockey Now network, and the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman blasted the Boston Bruins for signing Mitchell Miller and not even consulting with him or the league before doing so. He also made it very clear that it will be a long time before Miller is allowed to play in the NHL. …if he ever is. I seriously have never respected Bettman more than I do after that!

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is not happy with the Mitchell Miller signing because it goes against all he and former captain Zdeno Chara tried to build over the last 15 years.

Per Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts during Hockey Night In Canada on Saturday night, there’s still not even a guarantee that Miller will play in the AHL. League commissioner Scott Howson had this to say to Marek on the topic:

“I need to meet with him to find out information from him firsthand,” Howson told Marek. “I only know what has been said through the media or anecdotally. This will begin the process of me finding out what he has learned, what he has been doing to improve as a person and what he will continue to do to make himself a better person. I will decide next steps after I meet with him.”

Marek’s co-host Elliotte Friedman made it clear that the league and many around it, are not happy with the Boston Bruins and their reputation could be tarnished forever.

Oh yeah, the Boston Bruins played a game on Saturday night and as expected, looked quite distracted early on. I wonder why? Here’s the BHN Talking Points from Haggs after a 2-1 loss for the Bruins to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders‘ five-game win streak came to a screeching halt Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

PGH: For the second time in a week, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Seattle Kraken but somehow, veteran defenseman Kris Letang isn’t worried.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers beat their former captain, Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday.

WSH: The Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes and put a cloud over another Alex Ovechkin milestone.

FLA: We’re just over a month into the 2022-23 season but so far the Florida Panthers are winning the trade that landed them Matthew Tkachuk over the summer.

DET: Here’s the perspective from the side of the Detroit Red Wings after goalie Ville Jusso earned his second shutout of the season in the win over the Islanders.

DAL: Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn got the hat trick and the Dallas Stars snapped the Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak with a 6-2 win.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche swept their two-game set with the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-1 win in Finland.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights held on for their seventh straight win and beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield is back practicing with the team and closing in on a return to the lineup.

SJS: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras still wants to apologize to San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning for a spearing incident this past week.

Canada Hockey Now