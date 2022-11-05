Boston Bruins
Bruins Captain Bergeron Was ‘On The Fence’ On Miller Signing
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron admitted that he was ‘on the fence’ when Bruins general manager Don Sweeney first came to him to get his input on whether or not the team should sign controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller.
“I was on the fence,” Bergeron told Elliotte Friedman in an interview that will air on Sportsnet during the Hockey Night In Canada broadcast of the Bruins-Maple Leafs game Saturday night. “As a person but also as a team, we stand for integrity and inclusion and diversity, obviously. That was the first thing that came out of my mouth, was that it goes against what we are as a culture and as a team. And for me as a person.”
The Bruins are, and likely will be under heavy scrutiny for the foreseeable future for signing Mitchell Miller, who after being drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (111th overall), of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, eventually saw his rights get renounced his rights after story surfaced that he had been convicted in juvenile court of bullying and abusing a classmate when he was 14-years-old. Miller, 20 now, was found guilty of accusations that, starting in second grade, he and a classmate repeatedly bullied their disabled classmate Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, including using repeated racial slurs and physically demeaning him.
The Coyotes had come under immediate and heavy scrutiny after drafting Miller but it wasn’t until a series of letters from Meyer-Crothers’ mother Joni and eventually sitting down with and listening to her, did they make the decision to cut ties with Miller. Miller also lost a full scholarship to the University of North Dakota as a result of the stories that surfaced.
According to Bergeron, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he attempted to do with the media following the shocking signing on Friday, ultimately convinced Bergeron and his teammates that Miller is on the right path to redemption.
“I’ve been told lately that. …he’s working hard to make huh. …some changes to hopefully make those bad decisions in the past to help others. …huh. …not do that,” Bergeron said. “For me, I think the work is on him.”
"I was on the fence."@FriedgeHNIC sat down with Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and asked him about the team's signing of renounced Coyotes draft pick, Mitchell Miller. pic.twitter.com/3fUHWDJWkc
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 5, 2022
You may or may not recall that, Bergeron, along with then Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, were both very vocal and active in promoting racial injustice awareness in the wake of the George Floyd murder in 2020.
“The murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, made me realize that by not speaking up on the matter, and not using my voice as a professional athlete, it’s in fact allowing racism to fester and continue. Silence is not an option for me anymore,” Bergeron, who made two separate donations to further awareness that summer, said back on July 28, 2020.
Recently retired Zdeno Chara, who was captain at the time, even marched with Black Lives Matter members.
“For the last 13 days, I have been sick about George Floyd’s murder,” Chara wrote in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. “I have taken time to think and listen. Time to find bravery and time to try to find the right words, though I’ll admit I’m still struggling.”
Even Sweeney, who ultimately made the decision to sign Miller and stood by it on Friday, spoke out against racial injustice and supported players like former Boston Bruins forward Anson Carter and the Hockey Diversity Alliance two years ago.
“You know I was reading articles this morning on Anson Carter and a couple of the players I played with that getting involved. …you know Trevor Daley having a higher profile. …I applaud each and every player for their individual efforts and support them, they have the complete backing of the Boston Bruins” Sweeney said on June 12, 2020.
“If our players want to be more socially available to comment in that regard and voice their opinions and, in Zdeno Chara’s case, support a protest and march with people, I applaud their efforts. It’s a testament to their leadership, not as hockey players, but as human beings and family men and people that know that they have to listen and allow this to resonate.”
Headline should be Bergerson says Miller signing “goes against what we are as a culture and as a team“. Don’t know why Sportsnet chose the wishy-washiest part of the interview to make its headline.
Probably not enough characters available in headline format. I wanted to do same but couldn’t fit it
So we give repeat adult criminals a pass in our society ( only to continue to commit more crime ) but we can’t give a kid a second chance whose grave sins occurred at the age of 14 ? Kinda hypocritical to me. What he did at that age was heinous to a disabled child but if he has truly changed his ways he deserves a shot ( although on a short leash)
It was just something that occurred once, when he was 14 years old, then fine. But this was an on going torture based on racism and whatever the hatred of the handicapped is called (we don’t even get our own “ism”).
I don’t see where that behavior gets rewarded with an NHL career and the privilege of being a pro athlete. No.
He kept doing it on through high school and never apologized. What has he done to earn that second chance. Those adult criminals did time and community service. What has he done as an adult now?
So you know that every criminal who’s been through the revolving door of the joke of the criminal justice system served their time and did community service?? Including the ones who are kicked free almost immediately because of no cash bail?? Lol, get your facts straight Jimbo. Because what you wrote is completely FALSE. It is consistent with most of what you write though.
Bergy nooooooooo. You have a one year contract. You are Patrice mon Dieu Bergeron. You are known for being all about integrity. What are they gonna do, fire you? The entire league looks up to you and respects you. You’re a father! You’re going to throw what Chara and you built over 14 years for this unnecessary pick? You need to speak out against this not tepidly endorse it. I’m so sad. ☹️
They should never have signed this piece of excrement. Sounds like these incidents went on for quite a long time. Which seems to indicate that he’s a few sandwiches shy of a picnic. But let’s not bring the black lives matter organization into it, as if that was a good and decent group of people. They were found to be a fraud and have come under a ton of scrutiny. The money they raised went towards buying the leaders several posh homes and the rest is unaccounted for. Only thing for certain about the money they raised and that’s none… Read more »
What are you talking about Jimmy? He didn’t keep doing it through high school, he was convicted at 14! Oh I gotta virtue signal now to make all the woke humps happy and say “oh it was bad”. There, you happy? I’ll also say he was a 14 year old child ! I wish all the crap you pulled when you were 14 was exposed so maybe we could get all of you fired from your jobs. You woke morons make me vomit.