Bruins Daily: Bruins In 7 Heaven; Capitals-Canadiens And NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins are in seven heaven and of to their best start ever!

That and NHL news from our National Hockey Now network, and the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins appear to be on a mission. With a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, new head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins have now won seven straight games and are off to their best start ever at 10-1-0.

The Boston Bruins earned that seventh-straight win without arguably their best defensive defenseman so far this season in Derek Forbort. During the win Thursday, the Bruins announced during the first period Thursday that Forbort will be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger Thursday.

While the Boston Bruins gave an update on Forbort, there has been no update on Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who, along with Forbort, is back in Boston as the Bruins wind their four-game road trip down in Toronto Saturday.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was in beast mode again on Thursday with a goal and an assist. Prior to the game, my partner-in-crime made the case that thus far, Lindholm has been the MVP for the Bruins,

National Hockey Now

NYI: St. Louis Blue goalie Jordan Binnington showed that he is truly one of the NHL’s sorest losers and babies against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

PGH: Future hall of famer and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr gave a shout out to Penguins winger Jason Zucker for his shout out to Jagr when he scored against the Buffalo sabres on Wednesday,

PHI: Not going to lie, I’ve heard plenty of bad stories about former Philadelphia Flyers forward Eric Lindros and in his recently released book, Lindros’ former teammate Chris Therrien confirmed some of them.

WSH: Washington capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals (786) with one franchise in NHL history in a 3-1 loss for the Caps to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: After another win against the Capitals, should Ville Husso be the No. 1 goalie for the Detroit Red Wings?

DAL: The Dallas Stars continued the Mullet nightmare for the Arizona Coyotes Thursday.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights almost blew a four-goal lead but held on for their sixth-straight win with a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators Thursday.

Canada Hockey Now