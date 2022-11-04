Haggs: Boston Bruins Are Going To Win The Stanley Cup |BHN+

The Boston Bruins are going to win the Stanley Cup.

It’s clearly not a boast at this point because that’s for the frothy fans and gallery gods in the Garden balcony seats, or for the occasional overexuberant player that’s left sight of their modesties for the time being.

No, this about calling it as we see it on the ice after the Boston Bruins have built up to a 10-1-0 start after Thursday night’s 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The start to the season is Boston’s best in their Original Six history through the first 11 games of the year. The individual game felt like an entertaining, intense playoff game throughout with an old-time hockey double-fight on the ice after Braden Schneider leveled Trent Frederic with a brutal, heavy and clean hit in open ice.

Braden Schneider just absolutely laid out Trent Frederic and all hell breaks out. #NYR #NHL full play plus replay. pic.twitter.com/qemmEiLH2P — David 🏒 (@DaveyUpper) November 4, 2022

“That shows the commitment to the team,” said Foligno. “Our guy gets hit. We don’t like it. They obviously were targeting a few guys tonight. That’s the way they’re gonna play, we’re gonna play the same way…not take out their best players but eliminate them and make it hard on them. You stand up for one another. That’s the Bruin way, that’s the culture that’s been built here.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

“I think every guy appreciates what A.J. did and I think a lot of guys would do the same for anybody in that moment. Says a lot about him and I think it’s another big reason why we clawed back in this game and find a way to win. You win those ones when you see guys battling for one another. It really gives a boost to everybody.”