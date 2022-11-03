Talking Points: Bruins Roll More Than Lucky Seven; Beat Rangers 5-2

Here are the Talking Points from the seventh straight win for the Boston Bruins as they improved to 10-1-0 with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

GOLD STAR: The comeback story continued for Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno Thursday. After scoring just two goals to go with 11 assists in 64 games last season and being waived just prior to the start of this season, Foligno has not only become the physical and leadership presence he’s always prided himself on, but he’s chipping in offensively as well. With his two assists on Thursday, Foligno now has four helpers to go with three goals. Foligno also had three hits.

BLACK EYE: Call me a boomer or whatever you want but I am tired of every clean hit having to answer the bell with a fight. Luckily David Pastrnak’s frustration penalty after a clean and hard hit from Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, didn’t lead to a powerplay goal for the Blueshirts, and to his credit, Pastrnak redeemed himself with a goal that put the Boston bruins up 1-0 at 12:53 of the first period. However, while I respect Bruins forward A.J. Greer wanting to defend his teammate, why did Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider have to defend himself after this clean hit on Frederic?

Braden Schneider absolutely levels Trent Frederic and chaos ensues. 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/QyldDvUiv3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2022

What happened to taking a number and lining the guy up later in the game? Instead Greer winds up with the instigator penalty and the Bruins were shorthanded. Luckily they killed that and another Rangers’ powerplay off but no need to be shorthanded there.

TURNING POINT: Just 48 ticks after Charlie Coyle made it 2-1 Bruins at 2:56 into the third period, New York Rangers and former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox tied the game and it appeared as if it was going to be a tit-for-tat final frame. The Bruins had other ideas though as Trent Frederic put them up 3-2 off a beautiful backhand feed from Foligno and a perfect screen on Shesterkin by Coyle at 6:04. Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton grabbed the secondary assist.

HONORABLE MENTION: We’re just under a month into the season but there’s no doubt that Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is a very early candidate for the Norris Trophy. After scoring the overtime winner in the Bruins’ improbable three-goal comeback winner over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, Lindholm was in beat mode again Thursday. He assisted on Coyle’s go ahead goal early in the third period, and then added an empty-netter with 58 seconds left in regulation to seal the deal. He finished with two shots, two hits and two blocked shots. Lindholm has six points in his last three games and four goals and nine assists in 11 games this season.

Hampus Lindholm has 6 points in his last 3 games pic.twitter.com/A9Q1vPHKQE — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 4, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 in 11 – With this win, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery becomes the first bench boss in team history win ten of his first 11 games behind the Bruins bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Reminded me of Patrick Kane” – David Pastrnak to ESPN rink side reporter Emily Kaplan on his crazy angle goal he score in the first period.

Absurd angle backhand magic from Pastrnak. PAY THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/zUpVCe6U49 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 4, 2022

Another look at the wizardry. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Lu4PS0eGJr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 4, 2022

We’re guessing, even though his was a backhand, Pastrnak was referring to Kane’s 2010 Stanley Cup-clinching goal here:

If so, may he score one like that in June!