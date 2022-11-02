Talking Points: Dominant Lindholm Leads Boston Bruins In Comeback

PITTSBURGH – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

GOLD STAR: Hampus Lindholm has been a huge impact player for the Boston Bruins through the first month of the season with Charlie McAvoy out of the picture and he just keeps getting better and better. On Tuesday night Lindholm finished with four points becoming the first NHL D-man to have a four point night this season, and capped it off by taking the puck right down the middle of the ice and scoring the overtime game-winner. Lindholm did all of it while also clocking more than 29 minutes of ice time after the Bruins were left shorthanded on the back end due to the Derek Forbort injury in the first period.

BLACK EYE: No shots on net and a minus-1 for Jake DeBrusk in nearly 20 minutes of ice time. It was actually a minus-2 for DeBrusk until he was on the ice for the final OT game-winner, and the first goal was a case of the winger not exactly busting it to back check on an odd-man rush for the Bruins. Then later DeBrusk also threw a wild puck off the boards across the other side of the ice in a turnover that led to a Pittsburgh goal as they piled on the offense in the second period. Beyond that, DeBrusk was barely engaged and soft on pucks as well in a way that he really hasn’t been to start this season. So the hope would be this is a one-game aberration that will change given how good he’s been to start this year.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins never gave up in the third period and outshot the Penguins by an 11-8 margin while continuously putting pressure before tying things up and sending it to overtime. In the OT they hung on through a Pittsburgh power play and then waited until they had a chance to end things on Hampus Lindholm’s one-man rush along the blue line. But the game was won in the third period as Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall scored big goals, including Hall’s nifty hand/eye coordination score coming with the goaltender pulled out of the Boston net. Once they closed Pittsburgh’s lead in the third period, it really felt like things were going to go Boston’s way.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jakub Lauko scored his first NHL goal early in the game to help Boston stay afloat offensively early in the game. Nick Foligno carried a puck up the left wing that he eventually dished over to a wide open Lauko for the scoring shot. It was a sweet moment for the Boston Bruins rookie after he’d had a goal wiped off the board a few weeks prior due to a coach’s challenge for offsides. But this one was a keeper with Lauko getting the game puck that he’s going to give to the parents of a Czech friend named Ondrej Buchtela that passed away due to cancer a couple of years ago.

Jakub Lauko said he was going to give the puck from his first NHL goal to the parents of his Czech friend Ondrej Buchdela that passed away from cancer a couple of years ago: “I made a promise to my dying friend two years ago I would make it to the NHL. It’s going to his mother.” — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 2, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 11 – the most points by a Boston Bruins defenseman, in Hampus Lindholm, through the first 10 games of the season since Ray Bourque did it in 1995-96.

Hampus Lindholm had a night… 👉 most points by a @NHLBruins defenseman through 10 GP in a season since Ray Bourque in 1995-96

👉 1st blueliner with a 4-point outing in 2022-23 & 4th Bruins d-man in the past 30 years to record a 4- point game#NHLStats: https://t.co/vA8vAIvXKV pic.twitter.com/0bKPWB7sAN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2022

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They believe in there…it’s incredible. It was 5-3 in the third and we’re generating chances, and I’m just sitting there [thinking] I just love the fight in this team. There were like 9 minutes left and [thought] it might not be our night…but Jesus it was.” –Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the B’s coming all the way back from being down 5-2 to pull off an unlikely 6-5 overtime win vs. the Penguins.