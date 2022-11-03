Bruins Daily: Bruins Value Rising; Kinkaid; Eichel; NHL News

The Boston Bruins got the day off Wednesday after their dramatic 6-5 comeback and overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. However, as the Bruins made their way to New York City for their tilt with the Rangers tonight, there was some Bruins news.

That and NHL news from our National Hockey Now network, and the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

It took just one season for the value of the Boston Bruins and the 31 other NHL teams (even the Arizona Coyotes!), to start rising again after being held down by the pandemic. Being a major a power in the hospitality business definitely gave Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs a boost as that industry is making a strong comeback.

After goalie Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman left the game early in the third period Tuesday night, the Bruins have called up goalie Keith Kinkaid from Providence (AHL), on an emergency basis.

If this story on what Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko plans to do with the puck from his first NHL goal doesn’t tug on the heart strings for you, then you may need to check your pulse.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So where do the New York Islanders stand ten games into the season? Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner takes a look.

PGH: Defenseman Kris Letang returned and played well but it wasn’t enough as the Pittsburgh Penguins had another third period meltdown in a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers fell 5-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the tail end of a back-to-back Wednesday night.

WSH: After placing T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Beck Malenstyn on the injured reserve, the Washington Capitals recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon and defenseman Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears (AHL), on Wednesday.

FLA: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (lower-body), is back skating with the team after being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19.

DET: After being suspended for two games last Friday for a high-stick on Boston Bruins center David Krejci, Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will return to the lineup on Thursday night against the Capitals.

DAL: Dallas Hockey Now columnist Bruce Levine cautions the Dallas Stars and their fans not to take defenseman Miro Heiskanen for granted.

VGK: Make no mistake, Jack Eichel is back! The former Boston University star and Vegas Golden Knights center is shining again under former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

SJS: Will Eichel’s former head coach at Boston University and current San Jose Sharks bench boss David Quinn be able to keep this current Sharks squad together?

Canada Hockey Now