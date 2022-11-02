Boston Bruins Call Up Kinkaid In Wake Of Swayman Injury

The Boston Bruins were hopeful that the injury to Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman wasn’t that serious when he was able to walk with a bag of ice wrapped around his left knee following Tuesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

No updates on Jeremy Swayman (lower body) or Derek Forbort (upper body), but Swayman was standing on his own power with an icebag wrapped around his left knee postgame. No crutches or issues putting weight on it. — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 2, 2022

But they’ll need to make moves just in case with P-Bruins goaltender Keith Kinkaid getting called up to the Boston Bruins on an emergency basis ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins are only able to call up a player on an emergency basis if there’s an injury or illness, so the suspicion is that whatever knee injury that Swayman suffered may keep him out of the lineup at least temporarily.

The injury occurred in the third period of Tuesday night’s 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena when Patrice Bergeron crashed into Swayman whole he was in a vulnerable spot, and the Bruins goalie’s left knee hyper-extended into the post after the impact.

Swayman’s down and coming out of the game. Looks like Bergeron’s skate hit Sway’s left leg mid split forcing it to hyperextend. Not putting any pressure on his left leg. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/2MSGmfaZ6o — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) November 2, 2022

Swayman’s Boston Bruins teammates were hopeful it wouldn’t be a serious injury even as there was no real update on his condition following Tuesday’s game.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

“He’s from Alaska,” said Ullmark of his goalie partner. “I’m not too worried. Guy is as tough as nails.”

The 33-year-old Kinkaid has a 2-1-1 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average for the P-Bruins thus far this season and has 167 games of NHL experience for the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers over the course of his hockey career. He also made news in Boston Bruins training camp with a Happy Gilmore paint job on his B’s mask, so that’s something to look forward to when he meets up with the big club in New York ahead of road games vs. the Rangers and Maple Leafs later on this week.

My goodness. Keith Kinkaid has a Happy Gilmore paint job on his Bruins goalie mask. I like this guy already https://t.co/J25dd55Z33 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 4, 2022

Ullmark, of course, improved to 7-0-0 on the season after entering the game to replace Swayman, who had replaced him in the second period, and helping the Boston Bruins come back for an overtime victory. He also engaged with Nick Foligno this time for the traditional goalie hug with Swayman missing from the ice after his collision in the crease.