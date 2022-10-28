Boston Bruins Call Up Lauko Following Krejci Injury

With David Krejci out for tonight, the Boston Bruins have recalled Jakub Lauko back from Providence while in need of another forward for Friday night’s road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Krejci took a high hit and then a stick to the head area on check from Michael Rasmussen during Thursday night’s win over the Detroit Red Wings and exited the game in the second period before being ruled out for Friday.

David Krejci takes a check into the boards and then a stick to the head. The veteran heads down the tunnel. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5RnWOzZuz8 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) October 28, 2022

The injury comes at a terrible time as the line of Taylor Hall, Krejci and David Pastrnak was really starting to cook in the chemistry department, and the 36-year-old Krejci has been excellent with two goals and eight points in eight games to start the season.

The Boston Bruins termed it an upper body injury following the game and didn’t have much of an update to give.

“He won’t be traveling with us (to Columbus), not available [Friday],” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery following the game. “That we know. He’s going to get looked at tomorrow.”

Lauko was a tough luck demotion to the minors last week as healthy bodies started to return to the lineup, but the Krejci injury combined with the Jack Studnicka trade to the Vancouver Canucks opened up a spot for the 23-year-old scrappy energy forward. Lauko has one assist and a plus-1 rating in four games with the Boston Bruins this season, and he 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points.

It remains to be seen what the Boston Bruins are going to do with the No. 2 center slot, but it seems likely that Charlie Coyle is going to get bumped up in Krejci’s absence.