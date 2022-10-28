Game 8: Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (7-1-0, 14 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, 6 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET, TD Garden

TV: NESN, BSOH, NHL Network

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

If you’re a hockey bettor then you will know that this is what is called a situational bet in the handicapping world. The Boston Bruins, the hottest team in the NHL, go into Columbus riding an emotional high after their star winger Brad Marchand came back to lead them to a 5-1 win with two goals and an assist. However, the Bruins got into town late last night and did so without their second line center in David Krejci. Brad Marchand also won’t be playing against a hungry and desperate team in the Blue Jackets on a Friday night at Nationwide Arena. A team by the way that hasn’t played since Tuesday and will be ticked off after losing 6-3 to the Arizona Coyotes.

Cue the cannon?

If the Boston Bruins want to avoid hearing that God forsaken mechanism, they’re going to need their gutsiest performance

Boston Bruins Notes

–Brad Marchand Marchand will not play tonight though as the Bruins plan to use load management and ease him into the season after offseason hip surgery. Marchand was back in his normal slot on left wing the alongside Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron at center and Jake DeBrusk on the right wing Thursday in his first game of the season. The 34-year-old veteran winger didn’t miss a beat and paced the Bruins to a 5-1 win with two goals and an assist.

-Bruins center David Krejci left the game Thursday 8:30 into the second period and is out tonight against the Blue Jackets. Pavel Zacha, who filled in for Krejci between David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall on Thursday, will likely be their center again tonight. A.J. Greer will draw back in again after not playing on Thursday.

-Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly was the odd-man out Thursday as Jakub Zboril drew in. In order to activate Marchand, the Bruins assigned Reilly to Providence. However, with Krejci and Marchand out against the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins GM don Sweeney said the Bruins could call Reilly back up and dress seven defensemen.

-Linus Ullmark (5-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .936) will be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets Notes

-Blue Jackets sniper Patrik Laine returned this past Tuesday for the loss to the Coyotes after missing six games with an elbow injury. He has one goal in two games.

-Former Boston College star winger and big free agent signing Johnny Gaudreau is off to a great start with his new team. Gaudreau leads the team in goals with five lamplighters and in points with eight.

-2022 sixth overall pick and rookie Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek will make his NHL debut tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Note: Bruins exact roster won’t be set until head coach Jim Montgomery addresses the media at 5:45 PM or until warmups.

Forwards

????-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Matt Grzelcyk

Jakub Zboril/Mike Reilly??-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup:

Forwards:

Johnny Gaudreau-Jack Roslovic-Patrik Laine

Yegor Chynakov-Cole Sillinger-Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist-Boone Jenner-Kent Johnson

Liam Foudy-Sean Kuraly-Eric Robinson

Defensemen:

Zach Werenski-Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov-David Jiricek

Gavin Bayreuther-Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Danil Tarasov