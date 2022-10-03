Bruins Daily: Hall; Bruins Lineup Decisions; NHL News And Rumors

Injuries and impressive camps are making the 2022-23 Boston Bruins roster up in the air a bit.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

Besides the growing injury list, it has become more and more difficult for new Boston Bruin head coach Jim Montgomery to makes roster decisions by the time the regular season starts.

Could the Boston Bruins start the season without their top 2 left wings? Taylor Hall is week-to-week with a upper-body injury.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Ironically, a former Boston College player and former Boston University player are helping each other through New York Islanders training camp.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to filter in younger players on the blue line but are they ready yet?

PHI: Apparently the Philadelphia Flyers are the latest team to take a chance on Tony DeAngelo, a player who supports treason and attacks on our democracy.

WSH: Are some Washington Capitals veteran players under pressure as training camp winds down?

FLA: Could former UMass-Amherst defenseman Brandon Montour be manning the top powerplay unit for the Florida Panthers to start the season?

DET: Is new assistant coach Bob Boughner the key to a better Detroit Red Wings powerplay?

COL: Could Mikko Rantanen hit the 50-goal mark for the Colorado Avalanche this season?

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights have eight players entering their walk seasons.

SJS: Rookies Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund are with the San Jose Sharks in Europe. Why?

Canada Hockey Now