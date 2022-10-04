Bruins Daily: Bruins Bottom 6 Cloudy Still; NHL News And Rumors

The bottom six forward group for the Boston Bruins didn’t do much to distinguish themselves on Monday against the New Jersey Devils.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

The candidates to fill the bottom 6 forward group for the Boston Bruins had a great chance to do so Monday night but fell flat in the loss to the New Jersey Devils. Is A.J. Green still a favorite to make the roster?

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear that Monday night was a chance for the roster bubble players to strut their stuff but they didn’t.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Is New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov poised for a bounce-back season?

PGH: Is Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan afraid to play the kids in the lineup?

PHI: What’s the time table on Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart being back to normal?

FLA: Former Bruins winger Jaromir Jagr left a lasting mark during his time with the Florida Panthers.

DET: Tyler Bertuzzi is making his presence felt at Detroit Red Wings training camp.

DAL: Are the Dallas Stars closing in on a contract for RFA forward Jason Robertson?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forward mark Stone is reportedly ready to shine.

SJS: Sheng Peng has your latest San Jose Sharks updates from Prague.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is in no hurry to make judgement on 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. CGY: The Calgary Flames claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers on Monday. Can he really help? NHL The Ottawa Senators claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Monday after finding out that goalie Cam Talbot is out for five to seven weeks.

Who will be the 2022-23 NHL breakout players? Anyone on the Boston Bruins roster this season?