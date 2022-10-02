Bruins Daily: Roster Battles; Lysell, Hall OK; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 to improve to 2-1. in the 2022-23 preseason. Both rookie forwards Marc McLaughlin and Johnny Beecher each scored two goals and stayed in the hunt for a roster spot out of camp.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins rookie forwards Marc McLaughlin and Johnny Beecher scored two goals apiece and the Bruins beat the Flyers 4-0. McLaughlin, Beecher and Chris Wagner are making the roster decisions difficult for head coach Jim Montgomery and the team brass.

Thankfully, Boston Bruins wingers Taylor Hall and Fabian Lysell are OK after suffering what turned out to be minor injuries in the second period.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak ended up not playing on Saturday after being pencilled in for the lineup on Friday, but thankfully he is completely healthy, and it was a coach’s decision.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders rookie Willian Dufour reflected on his first preseason game with our man Stefen Rosner at NYI Hockey Now.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

PHI: Here’s the Philadelphia Flyers perspective of their 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins from Sam Carchidi at PhillyHockeyNow.com.

FLA: Veteran Zac Dalpe likely won’t have a spot on the 2022-23 Florida Panthers roster to start the season but he isn’t too bummed playing for their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp is hoping to be healthy for the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

DAL: Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer wants more from defenseman Thomas Harley.

COL: Artturi Lehkonen is playing on the first powerplay unit for the Colorado Avalanche.

VGK: Chelmsford, MA native and former Boston University star Jack Eichel was sensational in his first preseason game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have hired the founder of CapFriendly, Dominik Zrim as their new Director of Salary Cap Management/CBA Compliance.

Canada Hockey Now