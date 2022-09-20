Boston Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster And Schedule

On the eve of 2022-23 Boston Bruins training camp, the team announced the camp roster and schedule.

A total of 59 players (32 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies), will report to Warrior Arena Wednesday for their preseason physicals and off-ice workouts. As has been well-documented, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand (hip), and defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder), will not participate in on-ice team activities but will remain around the team throughout camp as they begin their rehabs in earnest.

A total of 18 players (10 forwards, seven defensemen, one goalie), who participated in rookie camp and the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo this past Friday-Monday are on the Boston Bruins training camp roster.

After two full on-ice sessions, the Boston Bruins will have a game-day skate for one designated camp squad at Warrior Arena on Saturday morning and then that squad will fly to Philadelphia to kick off the preseason this Saturday night against John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins will kick off the home slate of their preseason schedule against the New York Rangers at TD Garden next Tuesday. They will play six preseason games with the finale at TD Garden on October 8 against the New Jersey Devils.

Here’s the full roster and schedule for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins Training Camp:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Patrice Bergeron, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, J.D Greenway, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Taylor Hall, Joona Koppanen, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand*, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Connor Carrick, Connor Clifton, Josiah Didier, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk*, Hampus Lindholm, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy*, Mike Reilly, Dan Renouf, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissmann, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Francois Brassard, Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

*Injured player