Countdown to Boston Bruins Camp: Brad Marchand

From now until the beginning of training camp, Boston Hockey Now is profiling players who will be on, or have a chance to be on, the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. Today’s player: Brad Marchand.

What Happened Last Year: On two bum hips, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand still had arguably another Hart-worthy season. In 70 regular season games, Marchand was second on the team in scoring with 32 goals and led in assists with 48 helpers. He was then easily the best player for the Boston Bruins in their seven-game series loss in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As Marchand revealed in his final media session of the season after the series, he was battling through two hip injuries that have nagged his for a while now. Yet, somehow, the pesky and skilled 5-foot-9, 182-pound winger was still able to lead his teams in goals (4), assists (7) and points with 11.

Questions To Be Answered This Season:

Within a week of the 2021-22 season ending, Brad Marchand underwent successful surgery on both of his hips. Last week, he told the media that he was eyeing American Thanksgiving as a target date for his return to the Boston Bruins lineup. That could have him lacing them up for his first game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the annual Black Friday matinee at TD Garden. The question then will obviously be how will his reconstructed hip hold up on the ice. Obviously every player reacts differently to hip surgeries and sadly Tuukka Rask’s surgically repaired hip couldn’t hold up to the rigors of the NHL. That will likely be in the back of Marchand’s mind as he returns and while the hip will do what it does, Marchand will need to control the mental side and his focus on the ice.

In Their Words:

“It’s going to be…it’s going to take a little bit [of time] to get back. It’s pretty much learning how to skate again and it’s going to be really light for the first little while. Hopefully we progress each week and get back feeling good.” – Marchand to the media last week on

Overall Outlook:

If Brad Marchand is healthy enough, Boston Bruins fans can expect another brilliant season from Marchand. With a potentially electric and definitely dynamic line of Taylor Hall – David Krejci – David Pastrnak playing below Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Jake DeBrusk, teams will be forced to decide game by game on who to send their shutdown line out against. As a result when it’s the second line, Marchand should get more scoring opportunities. Missing the first two months all but takes Marchand out of the 2023 Hart Trophy running but he can still have a Hart-worthy season.