Bruins Daily: McAvoy; Krejci; Thornton; NHL Trade Rumors

7 hours ago

Boston Bruins

Will former Boston Bruins captain Joe Thornton sign with the San Jose Sharks again or retire? He’s still skating with the team as they gear up for camp.

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

You got a double-whammy of BHN Countdown To Boston Bruins Camp profiles Sunday!

First, my colleague Joe Haggerty, profiled Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Can McAvoy have another Norris worthy season when he returns in December?

Then I profiled new/old Boston Bruins center David Krejci. How will Krejci, Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak fare as a full-time line to start this season?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston Bruins defenseman and 2011 Stanley Cup champion Johnny Boychuk has taken on a role in the player development department of the New York Islanders.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins prospect goalie Tyler Gauthier is looking to prove the doubters wrong in camp this month.

PHI: The highlight of the last day of Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp were fighting lessons.

WSH: Washington Capitals prospects Haakon Hanelt, Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre are “three peas in a pod.”

FLA: Former (while only for seven games) Florida Panthers winger Todd Bertuzzi’s son Tag, is looking to find a spot in the Panthers’ 2022-23 roster.

DET: Will Detroit Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev take a “Carpe Diem” approach to training camp?

COL: New Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues says the defending Stanley Cup champions are the perfect fit for him.

VGK: If the Vegas Golden Knights want to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, they’re going to have to deal with the Vancouver Canucks now too.

SJS: Former Bruins captain Joe Thornton continues to skate with the San Jose Sharks at informal skates.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is working the NHL trade market in search of a right-shot defenseman.

A bonus from Montreal Hockey Now:

Could Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj be the key to spicing up the Boston Bruins-Canadiens rivalry again?

CGY: Prior to signing with the Calgary Flames, center Nazem Kadri made it clear to his former Colorado Avalanche teammates that he wasn’t going to take any hometown discounts to stay in Colorado.

VAN: Are the Vancouver Canucks any closer to signing captain Bo Horvat to a contract extension?

NHL

Seven NHL teams are currently headed into the 2022-23 regular season without a captain.

 

 

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

William Mahoney

As a lifetime Bruin fan, I miss the Montreal rival games more every year while we play NJ and Long Island plus the Ranmgers. ugh!

