Bruins Daily: Hall; Prospects Challenge; Caufield; NHL News

Is Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall primed for a huge season with David Krejci back in the fold and David Pastrnak liking riding the flanks with Hall again?

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, got a one-on-one interview with New York Islanders blue line prospect Isaiah George.

PGH: Here’s some game reaction – from the Pittsburgh Penguins side – to the 6-4 loss to the Penguins for the Boston Bruins prospects at the rookie challenge in Buffalo.

PHI: After offseason groin surgery, Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Samuel Ersson is poised to take advantage of a clear path to the NHL.

WSH: Sammi Silber gives an update on Washington Capitals rookie camp.

FLA: What should be expected from forward Sam Reinhart in his second full season with the Florida Panthers?

DET: Six-foot-8, 249-pound defenseman Elmer Soderbolm is standing out literally and figuratively at Detroit Red Wings rookie camp.

COL: New Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s new mask looks more like a Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings mask combined into one if you ask me.

VGK: How are the Vegas Golden Knights prospects looking so far in their prospects tournament?

SJS: San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund kicked off the rookie tournament in dazzling fashion with a thrilling overtime winner.

