Countdown to Boston Bruins Camp: David Krejci

From now until the beginning of training camp, Boston Hockey Now is profiling players who will be on, or have a chance to be on, the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. Today’s player: David Krejci.

Social Media Handles: Intsagram – @dkrejci46

What Happened Last Year:

Last season, the longtime Boston Bruins center played in the Czechia Elite League for HC Olomouc. In 51 games in the 2021-22 season, Krejci led his team in goals (20), assists (26) and points (46). The Sternberk, Czech Republic native also played for his country at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China and at the IIHF World Championship in Finland. In four Olympic Games, Krejci recorded one goal and three assists. At the World Championships, Krejci finished second on his team in scoring with three goals and nine assists for 12 points to help his team to a bronze medal. Questions To Be Answered This Season:

After signing a very team-friendly one-year, $1 million ($2 million in bonuses), Krejci returns to the Boston Bruins and the NHL. The biggest question marks surrounding Krejci, at least from this veteran puck scribe, are how long, if at all, will it take the 36-year-old Krejci to adapt back to the North American game and the NHL? Also, has his already declining speed, declined even more?

In Their Words:

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

“I have to give credit to ‘Bergie’, him and ‘Pasta’ we had so many conversations in the last few months about coming back or not. They’re the reason why I wanted to come back and play with those guys again.” – David Krejci on his Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and captain Patrice Bergeron and how they helped influence his decision to return the Bruins and the NHL.

Overall Outlook:

As mentioned above, an even faster NHL could be an issue for most 36-year-old players, especially those returning to the league after a year hiatus. However, even as Krejci’s speed declined in the years leading into his season in Czechia, he was always able to compensate with his puck sense and playmaking skills. Now, coming back to play between Taylor Hall and Pastrnak, Krejci (515 assists), who enters this season trailing Wayne Cashman by one for sixth all-time in assists with the Bruins, should storm up that list even more. That trio could be one of the most dangerous lines in the NHL and if so, that will be huge for a Boston Bruins team that will need to find offense with Brad Marchand out until likely American Thanksgiving.