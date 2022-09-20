Bruins Daily: Krejci Pumped; Bruins PTO Candidates; Barzal Update

The Boston Bruins will likely sign a player to a professional tryout before training camp starts on Thursday.

Is Mathew Barzal closer to a contract extension with the New York Islanders?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins center David Krejci didn’t return to the NHL and the Bruins just to reach the 1,000 games played mark; Krejci believes the he, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have one more potential run to the Stanley Cup Final in them.

On Monday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the media that he is eyeing a specific player for a professional tryout but wouldn’t say who that player is. With that in mind, here are three potential defenseman (not named P.K. Subban or Keith Yandle), candidates and three forward ones.

In the latest BHN Countdown To Boston Bruins Camp profile, my partner-in-scribe, Joe Haggerty profiles Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak as he enters the final season of his contract.

National Hockey Now

NYI: A contract extension for Mathew Barzal may not be close but on Monday, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made it clear that he is a huge Barzal fan and he’s confident a deal will get done eventually.

PGH: Thankfully Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jon Gruden doesn’t have to deal wit the mistaken identity his father, Boston Bruins head coach John Gruden, deals with on a regular basis.

PHI: The curse on the Philadelphia Flyers worsened on Monday as news broke that the surgically repaired back of No. 1 center Sean Couturier is acting up again and he won’t start the season healthy.

WSH: Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko is aiming to return to play this season following a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis last year.

FLA: What should be expected of former Boston College and current Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight this season?

COL: What could the 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche lineup look like on opening night?

VGK: The sad story of 2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick continued Monday as news broke that the Vegas Golden Knights forward will not play this season.

Canada Hockey Now