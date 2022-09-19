Krejci Ready ‘To Make Most of’ Boston Bruins Return

The last regular Boston Bruins player has arrived for training camp as David Krejci arrived at Warrior ice Arena on Monday to join the rest of the group on the ice.

With off-ice testing set to take place on Tuesday and the first on-ice sessions for NHL training camp on Wednesday, now was the perfect time for the playmaking center to roll into town and get ready for another run with the Black and Gold. Needless to say, Krejci is looking forward to centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, but he’s also truly looking forward to a one-year contract for this season where he can appreciate simply being in the NHL after playing last season in his native Czech Republic.

Will it be his last season? That question is simply too early to answer for the 36-year-old coming back to Boston.

“The older you get, last year or even the year before [in Boston] when I was in the last year of my deal you just kind of play it out and see how you feel. You see if people still want you or not. That’s kind of the beauty of it. You don’t know what’s going to happen the next year, so you try to take the most out of the opportunity that’s in front of you.

“Whatever happens after that happens. It’s out of your hands. You’re just focusing on having a really good year and having fun as well. I did miss it when I was in Europe. I had fun, but it was different.”

Krejci had 20 goals and 46 points in 51 games for HC Olomouc last season while moving his family to the Czech Republic and was a point-per-game player in the five-game playoff for his European hockey club. But Krejci didn’t have a wing man like Pastrnak, who is primed for a massive season in the final year of his contract and two good Czech friends that are very much looking forward to playing together this season after mostly being kept apart in the past.

“He’s that kind of guy that I don’t have to play with him that much in the past,” said Krejci. “I haven’t played with him the whole last year and then he came to Worlds [and it just] seemed like I played with him the whole season.”

The bottom line is that Krejci could also enjoy his best season in years with two legit elite wingers on either side of him in Hall and Pastrnak, and it could also be his last depending on any number of factors now that he’s back.

🎥 David Krejci on his first day back with the #NHLBruins at @WarriorIceArena: “Pretty cool. I was really excited. Just meeting all the guys, obviously lots of new faces…it was really nice. I was excited, it was a good first day.” pic.twitter.com/jmzY2Mbm8Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 19, 2022

Now that Krejci’s smiling face is back at the B’s Warrior training facility, the rest is up to the Boston Bruins to get training camp started with the rest of this week.