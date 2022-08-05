Bruins Daily: Huberdeau And Pastrnak; NHL Rumors

Any thoughts that Calgary Flames winger and Quebec native Jonathan Huberdeau may wind up on the NHL trade or free agent markets over the next year, were erased with the swipe of a pen Thursday night. That swipe of the pen will also have an impact on the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

My BHN partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, believes that Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau’s contract extension (8×10.5), is a perfect comparable for a David Pastrnak extension. I’d argue Pastrnak can do even better given he’s much younger. We shall see.

Thanks to my daughter Maddie suggesting I do so, I penned a piece on what it’s been like for me to cover both sides of the Montreal Canadiens-Boston Bruins rivalry.

CAL: The Calgary Flames erased any dreams for Montreal Canadiens fans that Saint-Jérôme, Quebec native Jonathan Huberdeau may come home to play for the Habs via the NHL trade or free agent markets over the next year. The Flames inked Huberdeau to the richest contract in team history signing him to an eight-year contract that carries a $10.5 AAV. MTL: The Montreal Canadiens, specifically one member of their hockey operations department, are excited about prospect and Harvard University forward Sean Farrell and rightfully so. VAN: The Vancouver Canucks behind-the-scenes video from the 2022 NHL Draft seemed a lot like that of the Minnesota Wild.

BOS: Did the Huberdeau contract set the table for an extension for Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak?

NYI: Our man down on Long Island doesn’t agree with my hypothetical that the Detroit Red Wings could land New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal on the NHL trade market before Barzal becomes a restricted free agent again next July.

PGH: Our man in Pitt, Dan Kingerski, says it’s time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to sign goalie Tristan Jarry to a contract extension or risk losing him on the NHL free agent market next summer.

WSH: Plenty of Washington Capitals players have started training in earnest for the 2022-23 season.

FLA: Can Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg elevate his game this coming season and move up the depth chart?

DET: Is Connor Bedard the second coming of Detroit Red Wings general manager and hall of famer player Steve Yzerman?

COL: Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar has revealed when and where his day with the Stanley Cup will be.

VGK: If they can remain healthy, unlike last season, then the Vegas Golden Knights will boast one of the best defensive groups in the NHL.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have signed defenceman Mario Ferraro to a four-year, $13 million contract.

Are the Carolina Hurricanes close to signing RFA forward Martin Necas to a new contract?