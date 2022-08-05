Boston Bruins
Haggs: Huberdeau Deal Sets Table For Boston Bruins, Pastrnak
While there hasn’t been any palpable progress on a David Pastrnak extension this summer with the Boston Bruins still facing unsigned contracts for captain Patrice Bergeron and a looming Aug. 11 arbitration hearing with Pavel Zacha, the marketplace continues to take shape for both the team and the player.
The surprising eight-year, $84 million contract extension between Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames spurred on by last week’s Montreal dinner between the player and Calgary GM Brad Treliving could absolutely be a comparable when it comes to Pastrnak. Huberdeau is older and a bit of a different kind of player than Pastrnak, but he’s also an elite winger and that is going to be Pastrnak’s direct neighborhood for comparable contracts.
The 29-year-old Huberdeau is coming off 30 goals and 115 points with the Panthers last season in a Hart Trophy-level performance prior to being involved in the Matthew Tkachuk trade and has posted 198 goals and 613 points in 671 games (.295 goals per game and .913 points per game) during his career with Florida.
Pastrnak is younger, of course, at 26 years old, but has more goals (240 career goals) and 504 points in 510 games (.47 goals per game and .988 points per game) for better overall numbers than the newest Calgary winger. That puts a $10.5 million per season player squarely into Pastrnak’s wheelhouse as a comparable whose numbers Pastrnak has actually bettered in his career while admittedly not being as durable as the former Panthers player that’s finished with at least 80 games played in three of his last five NHL seasons.
NHL Leading Scorers (points) over the past 3 seasons combined:
325-Connor McDavid
304-Leon Draisaitl
254-Jonathan Huberdeau
252-Auston Matthews
249-Artemi Panerin
246-Nathan McKinnon
242-Patrick Kane
236-Brad Marchand
231-Mitch Marner
222-Johnny Gaudreau
220-David Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/Jck1nArANZ
— Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) July 23, 2022
Pastrnak has been able to play more than 80 games just once in his NHL career, and has absolutely battled different, nagging injuries at playoff time over the last few years. Those kinds of durability questions might be the only blemish on Pastrnak’s resume at this point during a brilliant NHL career, but despite all that the 26-year-old has put up the numbers to merit a contract in the $10-11 million per season range.
Simply put, there aren’t game breakers like Pastrnak available on the open market, so a team like the Bruins will gladly pay to keep him in Black and Gold.
The Huberdeau deal only backs that up even more, even if Calgary had to shell out top dollar to Huberdeau in order to “win” the trade with Florida that’s been part of a rough offseason where they had to wave goodbye to both Johnny Gaudreau and Tkachuk. The Flames will come out of it all looking good if they can sign both Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar to contract extensions after acquiring them from Florida. There are higher comprables (Mitch Marner at $10.9 million per season) and lower ones like Filip Forbserg’s $8.5 million per season extension with Nashville along with the $9.75 million per season Gaudreau signed for in Columbus, but Huberdeau is the one that lines up most reasonably next to No. 88.
Pastrnak, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be too worried about it as he gathered with his friends and Boston Bruins teammates for Tuukka Rask’s wedding in Italy a week ago.
@pastrnak96 @Bmarch63 pic.twitter.com/nTf2tOulZZ
— Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) July 31, 2022
If anything is going to convince players like Pastrnak, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron to reup with the Black and Gold it’s absolutely going to be reminders like social gatherings at weddings that it’s about the people rather than the money involved.
It has some people, like my partner-in-crime and colleague James Murphy, even wondering if they should trade for Milan Lucic to really get the band back together. That isn’t going to happen, of course, but it’s a fun little flight of fantasy while reminiscing about the good, old days behind the 2011 Stanley Cup run, and perhaps one last run this upcoming season with Bergeron and Krejci as their top two centers.
Pastrnak is going to be paid top dollar no matter where he goes and he knows it. It’s about where he and his family are going to be happiest and most comfortable, and there’s really no reason to believe that’s anywhere else but Boston at this point. But make no mistake about it, the Bruins are going to probably have to make Pastrnak the highest paid player on the Boston Bruins if they want to keep him. That means a long-term contract worth more than the $9.5 million per season they signed Charlie McAvoy to last season, and it probably means something in the neighborhood of the Huberdeau deal just signed with the Flames.
This will cost the B’s more dollars as Sweeney sat on this too long. That $9.5 million that was spoken about a few weeks back to sign Pasta for the same money given to McAvoy is history! The bar has been set….and it’s the other teams that are dictating to the B’s what they end up paying for their players.
Pastrnak will be gone. They’re already over paying for McAvoy. If they give Pastrnak $9 to $10 million per season, they won’t have much left to pay other players. Total mis-management by Sweeney and Neely.
How are they overpaying for McAvoy?
I’ve been a Bruins fan since the greatest dman ever so today’s newer fans better get use to this, the Bruins and their fans won’t see another cup for 39yrs. at least, that’s how long it took to get there 6th cup. Jacobs had no choice to pay McAvoy 9.5 mil. which he deserves or they would’ve lost him, defensemen like him are harder to find, as for Pasta I believe he deserves the same if not more but there’s no way Jacobs will pay any forward the same he’d rather have more 20 goal scores than one 40 goal… Read more »
The age gap aside I’d take Huberdeau over Pasta any day, mind you both are invisible actors come playoff time and therefore neither deserves anything close to what they are/will get.
If pasta wants more than 9.5 ship him out asap