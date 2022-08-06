Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Hughes, Huberdeau, Barzal NHL Rumors

7 hours ago

NHL Trade

It’s been all crickets on the Boston Bruins news front lately but there’s plenty of NHL trade and free agent rumors floating around.

NYI: Stefen Rosner and MHN contributor Jon Goyens examine why a switch to the wing may not be such a bad thing for New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal if the Isles do indeed sign UFA centre Nazem Kadri. Imagine if the Boston Bruins had that dilemma and hadn’t passed on Barzal at the 2015 NHL Draft?

PGH: After an injury-riddled season in 2021-22, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is looking to bounce back in 2022-23.

WSH: New Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Keumper got his day with the Stanley Cup after backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in team history.

FLA: What did our Florida Panthers reporters have to say in the latest Florida Hockey Now Podcast?

DET: What Swedish Elite club has the most Detroit Red Wings prospects now?

COL: Just after four months he was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL Trade Deadline, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is body surfing after the Stanley Cup with a new contract.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights and restricted free agent forward Keegan Kolesar, avoided arbitration with a three-year contract that carries a $1.4M AAV.

SJS: Former San Jose Sharks centre and UFA Joe Thornton is still looking to sign on with a team for next season but he is also reportedly getting into management.

MTL: More and more, it appears Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gains respect from his new NHL general manager peers. According to one NHL exec, Hughes’ work on the NHL trade market so far, is thanks to his experience as an NHL player agent.

VAN: After revamping their lineup on the NHL trade market, the Calgary Flames are chirping the Vancouver Canucks.

The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Miles Wood, agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million contract.
What have been the best NHL salary cap-clearing moves of the offseason?
With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

