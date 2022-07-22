Bruins Daily: Zacha; Hockey Canada; Tkachuk Trade Rumors

The Matthew Tkachuk NHL trade sweepstakes are officially on but likely not for the Boston Bruins.

That, Boston Bruins news, more NHL trade rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins aren’t expected to be major players in the Tkachuk NHL trade sweepstakes.

New Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha won’t have his arbitration hearing until August 11.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner isn’t giving up on his push for the New York Islanders to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko, who could become available on the NHL trade market if the Blues make the expected push to acquire hometown boy, Matthew Tkachuk.

PGH: Can Kasperi Kapanen finally become Kasperi Kapanen for the Pittsburgh Penguins after they signed him to a two-year, $3.2 million extension?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher had no comment when asked in a text message Thursday morning about the sex scandal involving players from the 2018 World Junior Canadian team, and Carter Hart’s potential connection, if any.

WSH: Have the Washington Capitals improved or are they in decline? Sammi Silber has the answers!

FLA: Matthew Tkachuk listed the Florida Panthers as a team he’d sign a long-term extension with but can they afford to acquire him on the NHL trade market?

DET: They may not be on his NHL trade list but the Detroit Red Wings have the cap space and assets to acquire Tkachuk.

SJS: Our man by the bay, Sheng Peng, along with Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman had it first: David Quinn is the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

Canada Hockey Now

BOS: Don’t expect the Montreal Canadiens to be players in the Matthew Tkachuk NHL Trade sweepstakes.

VAN: Despite a recent report that said J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks were close on a contract extension, Miller said that’s not the case.

CAL: After losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, should Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving be fired for this:

From our man in Calgary, Steve MacFarlane:

‘National Hockey Now confirmed with an NHL executive source this week that the New Jersey Devils made a play for Tkachuk at the draft, using the second overall pick, a roster player and prospect as bait.’

NHL

Nice signing by the Nashville Predators inking Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million deal on Thursday.