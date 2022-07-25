Bruins Daily: Gruden; Hockey Canada; NHL Rumors

The NHL trade and free agent markets could quiet down soon but the rumors are still swirling as we approach hurricane season.

That, Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

New Boston Bruins assistant coach John Gruden wasted no time when he found out the team that drafted him needed a new assistant coach.

National Hockey Now

NYI: A bunch of 2022-23 NHL reverse retro jerseys were leaked over the weekend and it appears that the New York Islanders will be using the old fisherman logo from the mid to late nineties.

PGH: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins use forward Kasperi Kapanen as a shorthanded specialist?

PHI: There could be at least ten new players in the Philadelphia Flyers lineup and general manager Chuck Fletcher still may not be done tweaking his roster on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency.

WSH: Defenseman Michal Kempny is leaving the Washington Capitals for the Seattle Kraken after signing a new one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 to join Seattle.

FLA: New Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk told Sportsnet that Panthers general manager Bill Zito ‘pushed like hell’ to acquire Tkachuk on the NHL trade market.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings winger Dominik Kubalik is hoping to find the magic that made him a 30-goal scorer for the Blackhawks as an NHL rookie in 2019-20.

COL: If the Colorado Avalanche can’t bring back centre Nazem Kadri, what about a reboot with former Avalanche centre Paul Stastny?

SJS: It’s official, longtime NCAA scout for the Boston Bruins, Scott Fitzgerald, has left the team to become the director of player personnel for the San Jose Sharks. Good luck Scotty Fitz!

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Any or all of the Montreal Canadiens trio of Joel Armia, Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak could be moved on the NHL trade market before the 2022-23 season begins.

VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks continue their dominance over their closest geographical rival, the Seattle Kraken?

CAL: Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is sick and tired of the hate towards the city of Calgary.

NHL

Former NHLers Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged 2003 Hockey Canada group sex assault.