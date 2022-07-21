Pavel Zacha Hearing On Final Day Of Arbitration

New Boston Bruins center and restricted free agent Pavel Zacha will have to wait until the last possible day for arbitration hearings to be heard.

Zacha’s hearing will take place on August 11, along with Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets), Morgan Geekie, (Seattle Kraken), Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils), Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames), and Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings).

On Thursday morning, the NHLPA announced the hearing dates for the 23 NHL restricted free agents that either elected, as Zacha did this past Sunday, for arbitration, or had their respective clubs take them to arbitration.

The 2022 Salary Arbitration hearing dates have been set and will be held from July 27 to August 11. Schedule available here: https://t.co/Lq2uy86sFr — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 21, 2022

Pavel Zacha filed for player elected arbitration on this past Sunday before the 5 PM ET deadline. Prior to being traded to the Boston Bruins – for Erik Haula – Zacha agreed to a one-year, $3 million qualifying offer. After finishing a three-year bridge contract – that carried a $2.25M AAV – with 15 goals and 36 points in 70 games, Zacha is looking for a raise above that qualifier. As my colleague Joe Haggerty pointed out when Zacha filed though, it’s likely the Boston Bruins and the 25-year-old center will find common ground and avoid a hearing.

Zacha was the only player eligible for arbitration for the Boston Bruins, who, according to our friends at PuckPedia, currently have $3.1 million in salary cap space.

July 27

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

July 29

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

July 30

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

August 1

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

August 2

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

August 3

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

August 5

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

August 6

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils)

August 7

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

August 8

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

August 9

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

August 10

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)

August 11

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)