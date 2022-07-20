Bruins Daily: Bergeron; Tkachuk; Dubois; NHL Trade Rumors

There aren’t any NHL trade or free agent rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins right now but did head coach Jim Montgomery give a hint Monday that Patrice Bergeron is definitely coming back to play for the Bruins?

Did new Boston Bruins general manager Jim Montgomery spill the beans on a potential Patrice Bergeron return?

NYI: The New York Islanders were linked to St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko in NHL trade rumors last offseason but nothing came of it. What about this summer?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins suddenly have solid goalie depth in their system.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild public relations staffs were recently named the 2021-22 winners of the Dick Dillman Award, presented annually to honor the work of outstanding NHL PR staffs.

WSH: How will the second and third forward lines for the Washington Capitals look like when the 2022-23 season begins?

FLA: Former Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Cousins thinks he can be a good fit with his new team, the Florida Panthers.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have been feelers out on the NHL trade market for forward Tyler Bertuzzi and the player who cost them some games in Canada because he was unvaccinated, could be on his way out of Motown.

COL: Adrian Dater says that the Nazem Kadri free agent situation is ‘becoming a drag’. Love Adrian but gotta say I disagree. The Colorado Avalanche and their fans are lucky he hasn’t signed yet and appears to be giving the Avalanche time to bring him back. Patience AD, patience!

SJS: Will another Sturm find success in San Jose? New Sharks forward Marco Sturm sure hopes so.

MTL: The more this offseason goes on, it appears there’s more than just smoke to the NHL trade rumors involving Montreal Canadiens centre Christian Dvorak. Could he part of a package for Pierre-Luc Dubois?

VAN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was a hot name in NHL trade rumors at the NHL Draft but over a week later, he’s still a Canuck.

CAL: More and more, it appears that Matthew Tkachuk will be traded by the Calgary Flames. What a nightmare offseason for the Flames and their fans!

NHL

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s “hard for anyone” to have faith in Hockey Canada ‘s leadership after news broke that they maintain a fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims.