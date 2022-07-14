Haggs: Lot Of Unfinished Business For Boston Bruins, Sweeney |BHN+

BRIGHTON, MA – On the first day that the Boston Bruins could ink David Pastrnak to a long-term extension to keep him in Boston and officially begin negotiations, the Bruins did not even exchange any numbers with Pastrnak’s agent, JP Barry.

“Nothing concrete. We didn’t exchange any numbers. Officially we can now,” said Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney of negotiations that are expected to net Pastrnak something in the neighborhood of the richest deal the organization has ever handed out to a player. “So, we’ll go right to work in seeing where David’s at and we’ll take an aggressive mindset and hopefully find the common ground and see. There’s no timeline on it. Today was the very first day, in all honesty, that you could actually put a number in front of the player.

With a lot going on elsewhere, it’s just not an area we’ve touched on. Maybe I’ll call tonight and let you know after that whether or not I’ve actually exchanged numbers if you’re that concerned about it. But we’re going to attack it in an aggressive mindset and see where it hopefully plays out. That’s really the timeline to be more definitive.”

That was kind of par for the course for the entire NHL free agent frenzy proceedings from a Boston Bruins perspective.

Instead, the Boston Bruins made one hockey trade exchanging Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for unsigned RFA Pavel Zacha that admittedly was a good deal by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. And they signed five minor league hockey players to contracts in AJ Greer, Keith Kinkaid, Connor Carrick, Dan Renouf and Vinni Lettieri in NHL transactions that didn’t exactly move the needle enough to create a pump-up video for social media.