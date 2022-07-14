Marmer Becomes Bruins’ First Hockey Ops Female Hire

The Boston Bruins continued the rapidly growing trend of female hires in NHL hockey ops departments. The team announced on Thursday that they have hired Danielle Marmer as Player Development and Scouting Assistant.

Marmer will work with Player Development Coordinator and former Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid helping to develop Bruins prospects at every level of the organization.

Before joining the Boston Bruins, Marmer spent the 2021-22 season as one of 12 participants in the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program. Participants were partnered with a mentor in the Boston Bruins Hockey Operations department and provided hands-on coaching and networking opportunities.

Prior to that, the Dorset, Vermont native spent three years working as the director of player development and hockey operations for the Quinnipiac’s women’s ice hockey team. Her role there included reviewing game video, player development and day-to-day team operations. Marmer also spent two years as an Assistant Coach for the Connecticut College women’s ice hockey team. She helped lead the team to a second-place finish in the NESCAC, along with a program record of 15 wins.

From 2013-17, Marmer played 132 games for Quinnipiac and was part of the 2015-16 ECAC Championship team. The Bobcats finished with their program record of 30-3-5 that season. In school, Marmer studied Legal Studies at Quinnipiac and received the Quinnipiac Scholar Athlete Award, the National Scholar Athlete Award and was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team.

Marmer becomes the latest hockey ops female hire in an NHL that is clearly opening up its cultural and gender walls when it comes hockey ops jobs. Last week, Jessica Campbell became the first female AHL coach when she was hired by the Seattle Kraken’ AHL club, Coachella Valley. On June 30, the Washington Capitals promoted Emily Engel-Natzke to NHL video coordinator, making her the first full-time female coach in league history. Last month, the Vancouver Canucks hired two female assistant general managers in Cammi Granato and Émilie Castonguay. Multiple NHL teams now have female scouts as well.