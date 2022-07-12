Bruins Daily: Krejci Update; NHL Free Agent And Trade Rumors

Happy NHL Free Agency Eve!

There’s plenty of NHL free agent and NHL trade rumors flying with NHL free agency set to begin at noon Wednesday.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Looks like the Boston Bruins are going to make another run at the Stanley Cup as they are close to bringing back centers David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

The current Boston Bruins ownership regime doesn’t envision a rebuild occurring under their watch.

New Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants to get the offense going this season.

National Hockey Now

PGH: For the firs time in his NHL career, longtime Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin will test NHL Free Agency. Malkin will be 36 on July 31.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo vehemently denied that he’s a racist. Most racists do.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are now without an NHL goalie on their roster as they elected not to qualify Ilya Samsonov. The Russian goalie will be a UFA when NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday.

FLA: As NHL Free Agency is set to kick off on Wednesday, the Florida Panthers are pinched up against the salary cap.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings didn’t qualify four players.

COL: Now we know why the Colorado Avalanche wouldn’t allow Chris MacFarland to interview for open general manager jobs around the NHL this offseason. On Monday the Avalanche promoted their assistant GM to GM and Joe Sakic became the new Avalanche Director of Hockey Operations.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights announced that they have tendered qualifying offers to Nicolas Roy, Nicholas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschysyn, and Jonas Rondbjerg.

SJS: Could and can the San Jose Sharks move defenseman Brent Burns on the NHL trade market?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Who did the Vancouver Canucks qualify?

MTL: In a rather surprising move, the Montreal Canadiens did not qualify forward Rem Pitlick but is there a way he could still end up signing with the Canadiens?

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalie Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators Monday.