Bruins Daily: NHL Free Agency; NHL Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak have kicked off contract extension talks.

The Boston Bruins kick off player development camp Monday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: An NHL trade that would’ve sent J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders at the NHL Draft fell apart on the draft floor.

PGH: More and more, it appears that Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin could leave the team when NHL Free Agency kicks off on Wednesday.

PHI: With the NHL Free Agency interview period underway since Saturday, will the Philadelphia Flyers interview Calgary Flames and soon-to-be UFA Johnny Gaudreau?

WSH: The Washington Capitals are one of multiple teams that have reached out to the Montreal Canadiens on the NHL trade market to inquire about the cost for goalie Jake Allen.

FLA: Will the Florida Panthers bring back forward Noel Acciari or lose him in Free Agency?

DET: Could the Detroit Red Wings go shopping for defencemen on the Free Agency market?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche locked up their new goalie Alexander Georgiev.

VGK: Who are five players that the Vegas Golden Knights could be targeting in Free Agency?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks be busy in NHL Free Agency?

MTL: The NHL Trade interest in goalies ahead of NHL Free Agency has been rampant. Right in the middle of it is Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen.

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs look like they’re ready to wave goodbye to goalie Jack Campbell.