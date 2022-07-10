Boston Bruins Announce Development Camp Roster

The Boston Bruins will finally have some action on the ice next week with young hopefuls and drafted B’s prospects getting in some summer work at the annual Boston Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena.

The good news is that it will be the first time in several years that the Bruins have been able to hold a development camp following the COVID pandemic. The bad news is that top forward prospect 19-year-old Fabian Lysell will not be a part of the development camp while he readies for August’s IIHF World Junior tournament as part of Team Sweden, and top defenseman prospect Mason Lohrei may not be participating on-ice as well after a lower body injury ended his collegiate season prematurely at Ohio State this year.

Certainly the Boston Bruins brass would have loved to get Lysell into Boston for his first official organizational appearance with the B’s after he exploded for 22 goals and 62 points with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants this past season. But he’s expected to be in Boston this fall for Boston Bruins rookie camp, and perhaps for the NHL training camp to follow based on how he looks against top-caliber competition.

There will be some veteran youngsters as well with former first round pick John Beecher and undrafted free agent and former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin as part of the workouts after he already made some NHL memories this past season.

Either way, the Boston Bruins will have all the players selected in last weekend’s 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal as well as a handful of nondrafted camp invites that are mostly current collegiate players at UVM, Penn State and the University of North Dakota. There’s also a 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman that’s a former sixth round pick of the Buffalo Sabres as well, so there’s an interesting mix of prospects for the Boston Bruins brass to get a look at, even without Lysell’s dynamic skills package.

Here’s the group invited to this summer’s Boston Bruins Development Camp:

BOSTON BRUINS 2022 DEVELOPMENT ROSTER:

(Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name)

Forwards: Joseph Abate, John Beecher, Riley Duran, Jamie Engelbert*, Riese Gaber*, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar, Dans Locmelis, Matias Mantykivi, Marc McLaughlin, Georgi Merkulov, Quinn Olson, Tyler Paquette*, Matthew Poitras, Porter Schachle*, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Grant Gabriele, J.D. Greenway, William Worge Kreu*, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Dustyn McFaul, Jacob Wilson

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Gabriel Carriere*, Reid Dyck, Philip Svedeback

*Indicates attendance to Development Camp is on an invite basis. As always, the development camp is free and open to the public at Warrior Ice Arena and will be taking place each morning Monday through Friday this coming week.