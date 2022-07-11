Sweeney Confirms Reports That Krejci Negotiations Picking Up

Negotiations between the Boston Bruins and former Bruins center David Krejci picked up on Monday.

On Monday morning, WEEI sports radio talk show host Lou Merloni tweeted that the Bruins and David Krejci was in contract negotiations with the Bruins.

Per source, David Krejci is currently in negotiations to return to the Boston Bruins. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 11, 2022

Later in the day on his show Merlonia, Fauria and Mego, Merloni took his David Krejci report even further stating that the longtime Bruins pivot will indeed return to the Boston Bruins on a one-year contract.

“Krejci, according to my source, will be returning to the Boston Bruins. And he will be coming back most likely on a 1 year deal,” Merloni said Monday afternoon.

This past Friday when speaking to the media in Montreal after the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney expressed his desire to bring David Krejci back to the Bruins but was non-committal at best and didn’t exactly sound confident Krejci would move his family back to Boston and North America. Krejci and his family returned home to Czechia after his contract with the Bruins ran out following the 2020-21 NHL season.

“I hope so. David is a little more of a wait and see where communication lies. Where Patrice [Bergeron] is just a cut and dry decision,” Sweeney said of David Krejci. “Won’t be an issue with the contract I believe. Krech is just deciding what’s best for him, but there’s no positive indication. It just hasn’t gotten to the point where I’m comfortable to say if it’s going to happen.”

However, when asked on Monday about the various reports of the contract negotiations picking up, the Boston Bruins GM had this to say:

“Recently I’ve had numerous conversations with David Krejci about what his plans are,” Sweeney said Monday. “He spent a lot of time with his family as well and his decision could be forth coming, and we are hopeful that it is with us. I think we would welcome him back, we said that to him last year, that the door is open. And we have to make the pieces of the puzzle fit the door financially in the cap world, but I’ll do everything I possibly can to try and make that happen.”

ESPN and NHL Network Insider Kevin Weekes also confirmed the contract negotiations almost immediately after Sweeney addressed the media Monday.