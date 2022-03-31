Boston Bruins McLaughlin Scores Sweet Goal In First NHL Game

It was an NHL dream realized just for Billerica native Marc McLaughlin to suit up for an NHL game, and it was the ultimate when it happened to be for the hometown Boston Bruins team he rooted for as a kid after he was signed out of Boston College.

“Obviously a lot of different emotions. I’m definitely really excited to say the least. Anytime you get a chance to play in the NHL [it’s special], but to be wearing the Bruins sweater at the same time is really special,” said Marc McLaughlin, who estimated he had “above 50, probably” family and friends coming to the game while speaking to the media after morning skate at Warrior on Thursday morning. “I just want to say quickly thank you to everybody that’s helped me get to this point: coaches, family and friends. I couldn’t have gotten here without you guys, and I appreciate it a lot.”

So it was too good to be true when McLaughlin ripped home a one-timer for his first NHL goal in his first NHL game as part of a six goal outburst for the Boston Bruins in a blowout win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at TD Garden. The goal was, as they say, a beauty off a perfect Trent Frederic feed as the two big forwards jumped on a 2-on-1 odd-man rush to create the scoring chance.

What a first NHL goal in his first NHL game for Billerica native Marc McLaughlin in front of more than 50 family and friends along with his whole Boston College team from this season. Doesn’t get any better than that🚨 pic.twitter.com/zFXSYaoaSU — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 1, 2022

It wasn’t just McLaughlin with the pumped reaction after scoring, however, as his entire family filled up a luxury box at TD Garden and was doing all kinds of celebrating after McLaughlin lit the lamp for the Black and Gold.

It remains to be seen what kind of role McLaughlin might play during his time with the Boston Bruins for the rest of the season, but he looked right at home as a hustling, physical winger playing with Charlie Coyle and Frederic on Boston’s third line in place of an under-the-weather Craig Smith.