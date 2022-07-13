Bruins Daily: Gaudreau; Malkin; Kane; NHL Free Agency

Happy NHL Free Agency Frenzy!

There’s plenty of NHL free agent and NHL trade rumoors flying with NHL free agency set to begin at noon today.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could the Boston Bruins bring back forward Noel Acciari via free agency?

Don’t expect Cam Neely or Don Sweeney to lose their jobs with Jeremy and Charlie Jacobs in charge.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Do the New York Islanders have a better chance than the Philadelphia Flyers at landing forward Johnny Gaudreau in NHL Free Agency?

PGH: After stating that he would test NHL Free Agency for the first time in his career, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin decided to re-up with the Penguins on a four-year, $24.4 million contract late Tuesday night.

PHI: In an effort to clear salary cap space for NHL Free Agency and likely bring Johnny Gaudreau home, the Philadelphia Flyers bought out the contract of Oskar Lindblom. The rather unpopular move gained them $3.3 million in cap space.

FLA: Per our man in FLA, Colby Guy, it appears that the Florida Panthers will let former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot walk into free agency.

DET: New Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach and former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill praised new Red Wings bench boss and former Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde.

COL: Could the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, make another push to acquire Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane?

VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights trade centre William Karlsson? That and four other predictions from our man in Sin City Owen Krepps.

SJS: Troubled winger Evander Kane may have signed with the Edmonton Oilers late Tuesday night but his battle with his former team, the San Jose Sharks isn’t over.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Once again, the Montreal Canadiens are being linked to Quebec native and Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. This time however, the reports and NHL trade rumors seem to have more legs as NHL free agency descends upon us.

VAN: Our man in VAN, Rob Simpson, had more details on the failed J.T. Miller trade between the Canucks and Islanders.

CAL: With time winding down, Johnny Gaudreau finally made it official that he’s leaving the Calgary Flames.

NHL

The Ottawa Senators continued to transform into a potential playoff contender by acquiring goalie Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild.