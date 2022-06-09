Bruins Daily: Pastrnak, NHL Trade Rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs

The agent for Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak tried to quiet the NHL trade rumors surrounding his client.

Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujärvi is becoming a hot name in NHL trade rumors again.

Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujärvi is becoming a hot name in NHL trade rumors again.

Boston Bruins

With his client’s name swirling around in NHL trade rumors. J.P. Barry, the agent for Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak, has denied a report that his client won’t sign an extension with the Boston Bruins if Don Sweeney is still general manager.

For the past two days, there have been rumors that the way Sweeney handled the contract years of former Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and former Bruins center David Krejci. That led to rampant NHL Trade rumors involving the star winger.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Could the current NHL coaching carousel affect the Pittsburgh Penguins?

PHI: Former Philadelphia Flyers winger Nic Aube-Kubel has found a niche on the 2022 Western Conference Champions Colorado Avalanche.

WSH: Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujärvi became a hot name in NHL trade rumors again after general manager Ken Holland left the restricted free agent’s future in Edmonton up in the air. Could the Washington Capitals try and acquire him?

FLA: Will Mackenzie Weegar’s rising value force the Florida Panthers to eventually move on from the defenseman? Could he eventually end up on the NHL trade market because he’s too expensive?

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings star Sergei Fedorov is favored to be the next head coach of the Red Wings.

COL: How will the Colorado Avalanche handle their goaltending situation in the Stanley Cup Final?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick’s injury-riddled career continued in 2021-22.

SJS: 23-year-old San Jose Sharks prospect Joachim Blichfeld is leaving the Sharks to play for Växjö in the Swiss Hockey League.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens become a suitor for Puljujärvi on the NHL trade market?

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks are putting their rookie tournament together.

NHL

What teams could be suitors for unrestricted free agents Johnny Gaudreau and Claude Giroux?

After Mike Smith struggled in the playoffs, will the Edmonton Oilers acquire a goalie on the trade market?