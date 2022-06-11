Bruins Daily: Cassidy Did His Job; NHL Trade Rumors, Playoffs

Plenty of Boston Bruins and NHL trade rumors are percolating as we are less than a month away from the NHL Draft and just over a month away from NHL free agency.

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did his job; team president Cam Neely and certain players did not, and it appears general manager Don Sweeney is caught somewhere in the middle.

Are the Vancouver Canucks about to experience some major changes on their roster?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t hold back recently when defending himself against rumors and accusations that he mistreated younger players on the team.

Cassidy is already talking to teams and in fact, NHL insiders are saying he interviewed with the Philadelphia Flyers for their vacant head coaching job.

National Hockey Now

PGH: What would really happen to the Pittsburgh Penguins if they move on from potential unrestricted free agents like defenseman Kris Letang and center Evgeni Malkin?

PHI: Are the 2022 New York Rangers feeling like the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers after losing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on home ice Thursday night?

DET: Could Bruce Cassidy reunite with fellow Nepean, Ontario native Steve Yzerman and become head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: Regardless of whether they play the Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Colorado Avalanche now know the potential dates for the Stanley Cup Final.

SJS: Is there an NHL trade market for San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, who has made it known he would like one more chance at the Stanley Cup?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens continue to be linked in NHL trade rumors. Recently, Stars GM Jim Nill only fueled those rumors when he said he’s on the hunt for a right-shot defenseman. Jeff Petry anyone?

VAN: How does forward Jason Dickinson fit into the 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks roster?

CAL: Kudos to Calgary Hockey Now colleague Steve Macfarlane for the best offseason series title: ‘Up In Flames’

In the latest installment he looks at the goaltending picture for the Calgary Flames.

NHL

The Buffalo Sabres are going to retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30 next season.

In what’s becoming too common not just at NHL games but sporting events in general, losers that can’t handle their booze and have no respect for their fellow human being, ruin what could be a fun nights between rival fans. Hope the New York Rangers fan that sucker-punched the Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden after Game 5 realizes how not tough he is in the slammer!

Looks like Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford is ready to blow up the ‘country club’ that is the Canucks dressing room. The NHL trade and free agent markets could be flooded with Canucks soon.