Bruins Daily: Pastrnak NHL Trade Rumors; Cassidy Fallout

Reports are surfacing that David Pastrnak signing n extension with the Boston Bruins is far from a sure thing and that he could hit the NHL trade market soon.

The Boston Bruins are using the lazy narrative of ‘We needed a new voice’ to justify the firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy

That, NHL Trade rumors and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

As if the offseason hasn’t already been crazy enough for the Boston Bruins, now there’s word that David Pastrnak won’t sign an extension with the team if Don Sweeney is still the general manager. This is leading to wild NHL trade rumors.

There was plenty of fallout Tuesday after Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media a day after firing Bruce Cassidy.

Don Sweeney AND Patrice Bergeron denied rumors that the Boston Bruins captain made firing Cassidy a condition for him to come back next season.

Why would Sweeney allow Cassidy to fire Boston Bruins assistant coach Kevin Dean and then fire Cassidy a week later?

Sweeney and the Boston Bruins are using the lazy ‘we needed a new voice’ mantra to justify the firing of Bruce Cassidy, when it’s pretty clear they’re scapegoating Cassidy for the failures of Sweeney and Cam Neely.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Is there a NHL trade market for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph?

PHI: Who are six NHL Draft prospects that could drop to the Philadelphia Flyers at the fifth overall pick?

WSH: Colorado Avalanche winger Andrei Burakovsky is the first Washington Capitals player from the 2018 Stanley Cup team to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

DET: 25 years later the Detroit Red Wings‘ 1997 Stanley Cup win still tastes so sweet for Darren McCarty.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are still debating whether Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche is a rebuild done right, and very well. When the Pittsburgh Penguins were winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, Colorado hit the big red reset button. Patrick Roy bailed as head coach. The team had a mere 48-point season. They were dark days. Yet, here they are, Stanley Cup Final bound.

VGK: Did Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo earn his money in the 2021-22 season?

SJS: Who did the San Jose Sharks interview at the 2022 NHL Draft Combine?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Dallas Stars have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry before; will they come knocking again on the NHL Trade market if they can’t sign defenseman John Klingberg?

VAN: Rookie Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is tapping into his hometown of Leksand, Sweden to replenish the team’s prospect pool.

NHL

The Dallas Stars took a potential RFA that could’ve become a UFA off the market signing forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract extension with a $2.9 million cap hit.

The Eastern Conference Final is tied at two games a piece after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.

Despite boneheaded penalties and a lack of respect for the game, the Edmonton Oilers players want Evander Kane to sign with their team.