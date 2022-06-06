Bruins Daily: Bergeron Still Deciding; One Game For Kane Is A Joke!

Is no news good news on the future of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron?

If the Boston Bruins center does decide to come back and play another season, will he too start the season on the injury shelf?

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy for a NHL record fifth time on Sunday, but the only other news from the Bruins center was that he had surgery to repair a tendon in his right elbow. As for his career plans, its status quo as he still tries to figure out if he’ll retire or not.

With no Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand out for the first two months of the season, there appears to be some tough times ahead for the Boston Bruins to start the 2022-23 season.

National Hockey Now

Canada Hockey Now

NHL

Ondrej Palat’s goal with 42 seconds left in regulation of Game 3 gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win and cut the New York Rangers’ series lead to 2-1.

In another example of how tone deaf the NHL Department of Player Safety is, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane only got a one-game suspension for a hit that could’ve paralyzed Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri in Game 3.

ICYMI the dirty play by Kane: